Vice President Naidu Gets First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Shares News On Twitter

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu on Monday received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Government Medical College in Chennai today. Tweeting a picture of himself receiving a jab, VP Naidu went on to inform the citizens that he will be administered the second dose of the vaccination after 28 days, and in the meanwhile, appealed to eligible citizens of the country to get themselves vaccinated.

I took my first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Government Medical College, Chennai today.



I will be taking the 2nd dose after 28 days.



I appeal to all the eligible people to get themselves vaccinated proactively and join in the fight against novel coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/mfA1xJXiGg — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) March 1, 2021

PM Modi receives Covid-19 vaccine

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also got the first dose of the Bharat BioTech's COVAXIN vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. Thereafter, he took to the microblogging site and shared a picture of himself getting vaccinated. Lauding the efforts of the doctors and the scientists, he called their contribution remarkable in strengthening India's fight against COVID-19.

Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS.



Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19.



I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free! pic.twitter.com/5z5cvAoMrv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2021

READ: PM Modi Takes First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine At AIIMS As 2nd Phase Of Inoculation Begins

ALSO, READ: As PM Modi Gets 1st COVAXIN Jab; Here's All You Must Know About The Bharat Biotech Vaccine

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive begins today

After the successful vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase, India begins with the second phase of the vaccination drive today. In the second phase, 10,000 crore people across the country are estimated to be vaccinated in around 10,000 government health centres and 12,000 private centres.

People aged 60 years or more as on January 1, 2022, and those with comorbidities who are in the age group of 45-59 years as on January 1, 2022, are eligible for vaccination," a senior government official told PTI.

States and districts will be required to pre-register COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) on the Co-WIN2.0 portal before the registration is opened for people above 60 years and those aged 45 and above with co-morbidities so that the list of CVCs is available to the citizens, the Union Health Ministry said. The registration begins from March 1 at 9 am. The eligible beneficiaries can choose the centre of their choice and book an appointment based on the slots available.

READ: Centre Shares List Of 20 Co-morbidities That Allow Those Over 45yrs To Take COVID Vaccine

Next phase of the world’s #LargestVaccineDrive against #COVID19 begins tomorrow.



Registration for people aged 60+ & 45-59 with comorbidity will open at 9 AM on Mar 01, 2021 on Co-WIN 2.0 portal - https://t.co/onObxFr7YT@PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA #largestVaccinationdrive pic.twitter.com/RSK3mKswBf — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) February 28, 2021

According to a guidance note on Co-WIN2.0 issued by the Health Ministry, States and UTs will decide the target number of doses to be administered in a vaccination cycle, based on already available vaccine doses and additional doses likely to be available in a vaccination cycle.

READ: COVID-19 Vaccination Phase 2: CoWIN Registration From 9 Am Tomorrow; Here's How To Enroll

(Inputs from PTI)