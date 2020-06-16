Unlock 1.0: Andhra Pradesh Emerges As No 1 State In Country For Intra-state Bus Operations

In a significant achievement, Andhra Pradesh has emerged as the number one state for bus operations in the country during Unlock 1.0 announced by the Centre. According to data compiled by online travel booking app and portal Abhibus.com, the state-owned Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has achieved 70 per cent booking volume (ticket sales) compared to the pre-Covid time period. Andhra Pradesh was one of the first states to allow intra-state bus operations in the country immediately after lockdown restrictions were relaxed in the country.

During Unlock 1.0, APSRTC has been operating a whopping 6,090 bus services per day, connecting 137 cities and towns. The state has also seen the highest number of private bus services (1,445) operating in the state wherein 48 private operators are offering intra-state commute facilities. Vijayawada has been operating the highest number of bus services (596), followed by Visakhapatnam (383) and Nellore (226), all of which are run by APSRTC.

READ: 304 fresh COVID-19 cases, two deaths in Andhra Pradesh

Similarly, Uttar Pradesh, the largest state in terms of population in the country, has also seen a good traction of bus travel to and fro from the state capital Lucknow to Delhi. Overall, UPSRTC has been operating 1,218 bus services carrying about 10,000 passengers every day connecting 45 cities including Delhi.

The portal Abhibus compiled data for 25 states to understand the metrics and needs of passengers during post lockdown environment. These are some of the interesting facts from the data for all states.

READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: PM Modi highlights cooperative federalism; cases at 3,43,091

Andhra Pradesh

APSRTC is operating 6,090 daily services connecting about 137 cities and towns within the state. APSTRC has been receiving good booking volumes at 70 per cent rate compared to the usual daily bookings (pre-covid), despite the seat blocking obligation in force.

Uttar Pradesh

UPSRTC has been operating 1,218 bus services by connecting 45 cities in UP including

Lucknow, Noida, and Delhi. Lucknow has 267 bus services, Delhi 94, Gorakhpur 94, Bareilly 94, Allahabad 93, and Agra 81. In addition, 30 private bus operators have resumed their services by offering 183 services daily in UP.

Telangana

TSRTC is operating 1,110 services everyday by connecting 52 cities and towns within Telangana including Hyderabad. Hyderabad has the highest number of bus services per day at 464 followed by Karimnagar at 122 and Warangal at 70. Additionally, there are about 19 private bus operators who offer 93 daily services in the state.

Karnataka

In Karnataka, there are 72 private bus operators who are running a total of 258 buses in Karnataka including Bengaluru.

READ: Andhra Pradesh govt presents Rs 2.24 lakh cr budget for FY 2020-21

READ: Andhra Pradesh: TDP leaders pay tribute to NT Rama Rao, wear black in protest against govt