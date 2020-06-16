Andhra Pradesh: TDP Leaders Pay Tribute To NT Rama Rao, Wear Black In Protest Against Govt

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders led by chief Chandrababu Naidu paid tribute to party founder NT Rama Rao ahead of the state's assembly session on Tuesday. TDP MLAs and MLCs were seen wearing black shirts to protest against the actions of the YS Jaganmohan Reddy-led sate government in arresting party leaders including deputy floor leader K Atchennaidu.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday accused Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy of 'taking revenge' against Opposition leaders for exposing his party's massive corruption in multiple scams ranging from sand and liquor to Coronavirus testing kits and bleaching powder.

READ | Chandrababu Naidu Accuses Andhra CM Jagan Of 'taking Revenge' Against 'rival' TDP Leaders

TDP leaders wear black in protest against state govt

Amaravati: TDP MLAs&MLCs lead by former CM&party leader N Chandrababu Naidu pay tributes to party founder NT Rama Rao before going to Assembly.TDP leaders wore black shirts in protest against govt for arrests of party leaders,incl K Atchennaidu,deputy floor leader in the Assembly pic.twitter.com/2PnNWIqMXv — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2020

READ | Shiv Sena Shames Ally Congress For Creating Hurdles For CM Uddhav; Tells It To Be Like NCP

A heated exchange is expected to take place once the Assembly session begins, with the TDP expected to raise the issues of the arrests of its party leaders. The former ruling party of Andhra Pradesh has labelled YS Jaganmohan Reddy as a 'failed CM' and has referred to the past year as a 'year of destruction'. The session will be held after the completion of one year of the YSRCP government.

READ | Rahul Gandhi Attacks Gujarat For Highest COVID Mortality; Compares With Cong-ruled States

'It is Jagan's basic nature...'

According to a release of TDP, Naidu while addressing an online meeting of party MLAs and village committee in charge, said that CM targetted political families of Atchannaidu in North Andhra and JC family in Rayalaseema just because they did not surrender to his inducements to change party.

"It is Jagan's basic nature to persecute and take revenge against rivals. Since he had gone to jail, Jagan is keeping a grudge to send all others to jail," he said, according to ANI. The Telegu Desam Party leader accused CM Reddy of promoting only his own companies and robbing the natural resources of the State limitlessly. "About Rs 1,300 crore worth limestone mines were given to CM's own company and Jagan tax (J-tax) of Rs 5,000 crore is being collected through commissions from cheap liquor brands companies," he said.

READ | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar To Hold A Virtual Rally Likely In July Ahead Of Assembly Polls

(With ANI inputs)