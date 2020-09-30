Unlock 5.0: Centre Releases COVID-19 Workplace Guidelines For Industrial Workers

As the nation steps into the Unlock-5 phase, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday virtually released a booklet on ‘COVID-19- Safe Workplace Guidelines for Industry' laying down a comprehensive plan for a safe work environment for industrial workers. The Centre said that the booklet is designed to identify the potential risk factors at workplaces to determine appropriate control measures amid the pandemic. Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar and NITI Aayog member VK Paul were also present during the virtual inauguration.

"The guidelines act as comprehensive planning guidance for employers and workers to use it to help identify risk levels of Covid-19 at individual workplace settings in their premises and to determine appropriate control measures," said the Union Health Minister at the inauguration.

Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar said that laying down guidelines would not only help spread awareness but also encourage the industrial workers to resume work. “These guidelines for the safety of industrial workers will encourage people. It is important to prepare ourselves mentally for the present situation and spread awareness about the COVID appropriate behaviour," he said.

"It is our responsibility to save the workers from COVID-19. They not only work for their livelihood, but they also work for the creation of India. I believe protection from COVID-19 is no rocket science, we just need to be a little careful," said Dr Harsh Vardhan on Twitter.

These guidelines consolidate all important measures into a ready reckoner of action points to make the workplace safe based on the bulwark of infection control measures like respiratory hygiene, frequent hand washing, social distancing and frequent sanitization of the workplace, as per an official statement of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Unlock- 5

The Union Home Ministry is set to announce the fifth phase of COVID-19 lockdown relaxations ahead of a long festive season as the fourth phase ends on September 30. With industries reeling from COVID-19 response, Unlock 5.0 hold significance as businesses expect a steep surge in consumer demand ahead of the festive season.

Malls, restaurants, salons, and other public places were gradually allowed to operate with certain restrictions but cinema halls and entertainment parks remain shut. The Multiplex Association of India has publically appealed to the Government of India to reopen cinema halls once again, citing huge financial loss due to the lockdown.

