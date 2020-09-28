Unlock 5.0: What Relaxations To Expect In October Ahead Of Festive Season Amid COVID-19?

The Union Home Ministry is set to announce the fifth phase of COVID-19 lockdown relaxations ahead of a long festive season as the fourth phase ends on September 30. With industries reeling from COVID-19 response, Unlock 5.0 hold significance as businesses expect a steep surge in consumer demand ahead of the festive season.

Malls, restaurants, salons, and other public places were gradually allowed to operate with certain restrictions but cinema halls and entertainment parks remain shut. The Multiplex Association of India has publically appealed to the Government of India to reopen cinema halls once again, citing huge financial loss due to the lockdown.

Cinema Halls

The association said that they have been suffering a monthly loss of up to Rs 1,500 crores and the government might pay heed to their request under Unlock 5.0. In August, Information and Broadcasting ministry secretary Amit Khare had suggested a seating arrangement formula for cinema halls. West Bengal has already given a go-ahead to cinema halls for operating from October 1 with a limited number of participants.

“To return to normalcy, Jatras, Plays, OATs, Cinemas & all musical, dance, recital & magic shows shall be allowed to function with 50 participants or less from October 1, subject to adherence to physical distancing norms, wearing of masks & compliance to precautionary protocols,” Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

Tourism

The tourism sector has been another important industry heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. States are gradually announcing the opening of hotels, home-stays and other tourism-related services. The Uttarakhand government has already removed the mandatory two-days stay in a hotel or homestay and a COVID-19 negative report for tourists.

Odisha has announced the reopening of all tourist destinations from October and the tourism department has reportedly prepared a masterplan to promote major tourist destinations. The Sikkim government has decided to open its border with West Bengal for unrestricted movement from October 1 and allow tourism-related services from October 10.

Schools

Meanwhile, primary schools are expected to remain close for a few more weeks after several schools across the country have resumed their activities from September 21. Universities and colleges have already started entrance tests and counselling for the new academic year and are set to start online classes.

