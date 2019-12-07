IMPACT: Stung Unnao Cop G K Tripathi Transferred After Caught Giving Clean Chit To Accused

In a major impact to Republic Media Network's investigation, Bihar Police station Circle officer G K Tripathi has been transferred as per sources. This development comes a day after he was caught on camera giving the five accused who allegedly set ablaze a rape survivor the benefit of doubt, claiming their statements seemed true. Tripathi also stated that based on the accused's statement and corroborative evidence they have found nothing abnormal in the incident.

Unnao cop sides with accused

"We have done thorough investigation in the case, even scientific teams came here but we haven't found anything abnormal in this case. After going through all the statements given by the accused and his friends and the corroborative evidence it was found that they were telling the truth," said Tripathi. Police had granted bail to the main rape accused on November 30.

Continuing to side with the accused, Tripathi added that the main accused and his friend had revealed that they had received the first phone call at 5: 12 AM while the incident occurred at 4:40 - 4:50 AM. He also stated that none of the accused had run away after committing the crime, pointing out that four of five accused were found at their homes. He added that anyone would have run away if they had committed such a crime, fearing the police.

Unnao rape survivor passes away

The Unnao Rape victim who was set ablaze on Thursday died due to cardiac arrest in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on December 6. While the victim was initially treated in Lucknow’s SMC government hospital after she suffered 90% burn injuries, she was airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday night. She had a cardiac arrest and breathed her last at 11:40 PM after her condition deteriorated at 8:30 PM. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered fast-tracking of the case.

What is the Unnao survivor attack incident?

The 23-year old rape survivor was set ablaze when she was visiting her lawyer in Rae Bareli on Thursday at 4:15 AM. The rape survivor had filed a complaint against two accused in March for spurning her after promising to marry her and then raping her along with his friend in December 2018. Naming the accused as Shivam Trivedi, his father - Ram Kishore Trivedi, Shubham Trivedi, his father- Harishankar Trivedi and their neighbour Umesh Bajpayee, Unnao IG revealed that of the five men who had allegedly tried to burn the victim, four had been found at their homes itself and one other had been nabbed while trying to escape. One of the attackers was the accused in the rape case who had had been given bail on November 30. A local court in Unnao has sent all five accused to the district jail for 14-day judicial custody on Friday.

