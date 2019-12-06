Unnao Victim's Family Backs Hyderabad Encounter, Says 'such Action Will Instill Fear'

The family members of the rape victim who was set ablaze here on Friday said they are happy with the death of the Hyderabad rape-and-murder accused in a police encounter and sought similar punishment in the Uttar Pradesh case. The Unnao woman was on Thursday allegedly set on fire by five men, including two accused of raping her in December last year.

"We are happy that the rapists in the Hyderabad case were killed in an encounter. We want similar punishment in this case also, otherwise, such atrocities will continue," the victim's father said. Her uncle also justified the Hyderabad encounter. "Such action will instill fear among those involved in such heinous acts. If there is not fear, this will continue, he said. Today we are facing the situation that others might also face in future," he added. He said actions like these are not taken, it will only boost the morale of such criminals.

On Friday, doctors informed that the Unnao rape survivor who was set ablaze by the accused is in extremely critical condition. The victim who was airlifted from Lucknow to the Safdarganj hospital is currently on ventilator support. All five accused have been arrested by the Unnao police.

Hyderabad encounter

On early Friday morning, all four accused in the brutal rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad have been killed in an encounter on National Highway-44. According to reports, the four accused in police custody were being taken to the site of the incident to reconstruct the entire scene. According to the police, one of the accused allegedly hatched a plan to attack the police in a bid to escape and asked the others to allegedly attack them. Detailing the operation, Cyberabad CP, VC Sajjanar said that the entire operation was completed within 10 minutes. He said that the accused were warned and asked to surrender before the cops opened fire on them.

Cyberabad CP, VC Sajjanar said, "Today, the police brought the accused to the crime spot as part of the investigation. The accused then attacked the police with sticks and then snatched the weapons from us and they started firing on police." "The police warned them and asked them to surrender but they continued to fire. Then we opened fire and they were killed in the encounter. During the encounter, two policemen have been injured and they have been shifted to the local hospital."

