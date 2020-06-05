Unpaid Salaries To Lack Of Testing Kits: Doctors' Body Divulges Challenges To CM Uddhav

Quick links:
On Friday, the Association of Medical Consultants, Mumbai, wrote to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray drawing his attention to various grievances of the doctors' community. While acknowledging that the government had addressed some concerns such as a centralized system for bed allotment and halting the sealing of full hospital premises, it called upon Thackeray to act on specific observations concerning the COVID-19 situation. Maintaining that there was no dedicated facility to treat frontline healthcare workers who test positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai, it slammed the lack of compassion by the state government. Mumbai's COVID-19 tally swelled to 44,704 on June 4 till 6 pm as per the BMC.
Earlier on Thursday, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis pointed out that the percentage of tests done in Mumbai among the overall tests conducted in Maharashtra had witnessed a steep fall from 56% on May 1 to 27% on May 31. According to him, this was disturbing as the COVID-19 spread in Mumbai was the highest. He also questioned the steady rise in Maharashtra's death toll and cited reports that the words 'COVID-19' and 'suspected COVID-19' had been purged from many deceased's death certificates.
Fadnavis reckoned that people attending the final rites of such individuals were susceptible to the novel coronavirus. The BJP leader maintained that it was necessary to at least double the number of tests as 32% of the samples in Mumbai from May 1 to May 24 had tested positive for COVID-19. He reiterated that the BMC was conducting only 3500-4000 tests daily in Mumbai despite having a capacity of 10,000 tests. Taking a jibe at Thackeray, Fadnavis remarked that no advantage would be gained by twisting the COVID-19 figures.
