UP: Around 150 People Booked Over Anti-CAA Protest In Shah Jamal

The Uttar Pradesh police has booked around 150 people in their connection with the Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in Shah Jamal area on January 23. An FIR has been registered against at least 150 unnamed people, which also includes several students of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and Jamia Millia Islamia. The protests at the Shah Jamal area had been permitted by the Aligarh district administration till Wednesday, however, the protests continued on Thursday despite Section 144 being imposed. Section 144, prohibits assembly of more than four people in an area.

Earlier in a massive crackdown against the Aligarh Muslim University's protesting students, the district police had booked 1000 students for violence, damaging public property during the clashes witnessed on December 15 which was also confirmed by the Aligarh SSP Akash Kulhari. Now ahead of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations, security in the state has been beefed up. In view of the protests over the CAA and the NRC, the officials have also imposed restrictions on wearing black caps or scarves during Republic Day celebrations.

UP Minority commission appeals for peace

Recently the Uttar Pradesh Commission for Minorities appealed to the protestors to not be misguided by anti-social elements and refrain from vandalising public property. In an attempt to dispel rumours surrounding the contentious law, the commission also stated that the amended act will not take away anyone's citizenship. The Commission further emphasized that the new act is in favour of minorities, who are facing religious persecution in Islamic countries. A few days ago Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had warned anti-CAA protesters that "azadi" slogans raised by them will treated as sedition.

The UP CM in a rally in Kanpur on Wednesday had said,"If azadi slogans are raised here like they used to be raised in Kashmir, then it will come in the category of sedition and stringent action will be taken by the government."

(With Agency Inputs)