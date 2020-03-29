UP CM Yogi Adityanath Assures People Of Basic Amenities & Health Facilities Amid Lockdown

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday appealed the people of the state who are located outside to stay in their respective states and not worry about the safety of their family and friends as the UP government is ensuring their complete safety.

"PM Modi has announced a nation-wide lockdown and has requested them to indoors. It is our responsibility for the sake of our health to stay indoors. We all know that the daily wage earners and other's incomes will be affected. Keeping that in mind, PM Modi has announced a financial package of Rs. one lakh seventy-five thousand crores. The companies, which have been closed during the lockdown period, will have to pay their employees salary," he said.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: MHA orders sealing all state borders, total cases at 979

CM Yogi also instructed the government officers to find daily wage labourers and poor people and give "each of them Rs 1000 from the government's pocket."

"I request the house owners to not take rent from their tenants who are poor or are daily wage laborers," he said while adding that "electricity and water will not be disconnected even if people are not able to pay their bills".

While giving assurance to people who have been living in the state, the Chief Minister said, "The government will ensure that everyone gets food, drinking water and medicine no matter where he or she is from. The officials need to take care of the daily and economic needs of the workers from other states so that they do not feel the need to flee to their respective states."

READ | BIG: AIIMS launches teleconsultation facility to help Coronavirus suspects as numbers rise

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, India has reported over 950 cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Kerala and Maharashtra have reported the most in the country. Meanwhile, 25 people have died so far due to the deadly virus. Due to the outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had put India under a national lockdown for 21 days. Further, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.

READ | Donald Trump says 'Don't be a cutie pie' to a reporter asking about Coronavirus ventilators

READ | AAP slams Yogi govt's 'dirty politics' as thousands of migrant workers crowd Delhi border

(With ANI inputs)