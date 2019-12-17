Anti-CAA Protests: 190 People Have Been Arrested For Violent Protests, Says Assam DGP

Director-General of Police (DGP) of Assam, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said that a total of 136 cases had been registered and 190 people had been arrested for indulging in violence during the protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act. He also said that four people have been killed due to the firing by the police.

Speaking on why the police resorted to guns, DGP Mahanta said, "The situation had become such that the police had to fire in order to save more people and property." He clarified that the situation is under control.

190 arrested; 4 dead

He added that those who had been arrested by the police were not democratic protestors, but were those who indulged in violence. "These were not normal democratic protesters but people who indulged in violence, some conspirators have also been arrested, including some major leaders from various organizations," he said.

"Several of the arrested come from big opposition parties, organizations and miscreants who were just interested in violence. We have information and video footage of the protests and investigations are underway following which more arrests are in order," he added.

On Tuesday morning, the government relaxed the curfew in Dibrugarh district between 6 am and 8 pm. The state government officials have stated that curfew will be relaxed during day time and will be reimposed after sunset.

Although curfew has been relaxed in the region, the internet remains suspended in the region. According to reports, the government has once again suspended internet services in the region. Since last week, the Narendra Modi led Union government has been facing flak for introducing the bill and in order to restrain the protestors, the government has imposed a curfew, snapped internet services, and has brought in multiple columns of the Indian Army. All these actions were taken to prevent protests from intensifying further.

Multiple protests have broken out across the country against the CAA, which allows non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan to seek residence in India.

The protests have erupted in different regions in the country, including New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Kerala etc. In the national capital, the protests took a violent turn on Sunday evening, when the city police barged into the campus of Jamia Milia University, beating up students and entering the library, canteen, washroom as well as the residential wings of both, girls and boys. Many of them were detained by the police on Sunday evening and were released only around 3:30 am on Monday after a huge crowd had gathered outside the Police headquarters.

