UP CM Yogi Adityanath Says, 'Medical Colleges Being Built In 45 Districts Of The State'

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that in the last two-and-a-half years, there are 45 districts in the state where medical colleges are being made. Speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of Atal Bihari Medical University in Lucknow, Adityanath said that till 2016 there were only 15 such districts where the facility of the medical college was available.

'Admission process has started in seven medical colleges'

"During the last two-and-a-half years, 45 districts have become such, where medical colleges are being made. Out of these, the admission process has started in seven medical colleges, while the admission process will start in eight medical colleges soon," Adityanath said. Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University. Also, present on the occasion were Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Governor Anandiben Patel, among others.

Prime Minister Modi also unveiled a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Lok Bhawan, on Vajpayee's birth anniversary. Speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of Atal Bihari Medical University, PM Modi said, "Issues of Article 370, Ram temple have been resolved peacefully. The way to give citizenship to refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have been cleared. 130 crore Indians have found a solution to such challenges with confidence." PM Modi also said, "Article 370 was an old disease but it was our responsibility to resolve it."

Atal Ji had two very simple benchmarks to assess how a government could contribute towards national progress.



We have always worked keeping in mind the tenets of Atal Ji. pic.twitter.com/Wp1jAmGZdK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2019

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister launched the Atal Bhujal Yojna, a scheme that aims to better management of groundwater. Remembering Bharat Ratna Atal Bihar Vajpayee, PM Modi also tweeted a video having snapshots of him and the former PM. "A tribute to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji on his birth anniversary, present in the hearts of the people". PM Modi first became Gujarat Chief Minister when Vajpayee was in power and both of them shared close ties.

(With ANI inputs)