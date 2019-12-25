Yogi Govt Sends Notice To Protesters Seeking Recovery For Damage Of Public Property

Days after several people died in Uttar Pradesh over protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's state government has sent notices to alleged rioters. The notice by the state administration seeks to recover the damage caused by the protest to the public property. The move came after CM Yogi Adityanath said that those who destroyed the public property and resorted to violence will have to pay the price as his government will "take revenge."



"They(rioters) have been captured in video and CCTV footage. We will take revenge on them," Adityanath had said. He had added that prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC has been in force in the state since 8 November and no demonstration can take place without permission. "Violence in the name of the demonstration is not acceptable. I have talked to the officers and will ensure that the common man does not have any problem. We will strictly deal with those involved in violence," the chief minister had said.

The outreach of the Yogi government

The Uttar Pradesh government has begun an outreach program with Muslim clerics and leaders over the amended Citizenship Act (CAA). During his meeting with the leaders of the Muslim community, the Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma asserted that CAA was not violating the right of the Muslim community. On Sunday, he had claimed that Opposition parties are provoking Muslims against CAA.

On Tuesday, Dinesh Sharma said, "Uttar Pradesh should be peaceful. No matter what happens, it's always the poor at loss. Uttar Pradesh is known for its unity, especially our Lucknow is very well-known. False propaganda being spread on social media is not good. The act is not violating the rights of Muslims. Some people are misusing the law."

Anti CAA protest in UP

Amid nationwide protest against the CAA, the protest in the state of Uttar Pradesh took a violent turn. 15 people including an 8-year-old have reportedly lost their lives amid violent protests against the CAA in the state. Clashes broke out in various parts of Uttar Pradesh including--Meerut, Lucknow, Aligarh, Rampur, Kanpur between protesters and Police forces. While there has been reports of stone-pelting by protesters on Police forces, many have alleged that brutal force was used by the Police. The Yogi government has by and large suspended internet services in some areas and imposed Section 144 of CrPc to curb the agitation. As per reports, as many as 5,400 people have been taken under custody to date. Over 50 shops have also been sealed in Muzaffarnagar.

