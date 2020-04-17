Bihar: Attack On Health Workers Increases In Last 36 Hours, Police Warns Of Strict Action

Incidents of attacks on the frontline workers fighting COVID-19 have been reported almost every day with the latest being in Bihar Sharif on Thursday. This is the fourth such case that has emerged in the State in the past 48 hours. The attacks came as the state government launched its door-to-door screening programme in four districts -- Siwan, Begusarai, Nalanda and Nawada -- which account for 60% of the state's 53 active cases.

'We will not spare them'

On Thursday, locals of a village in Harsidhi blocked and attacked a medical and police team who went there to spread awareness on Coronavirus and urge villagers to follow lockdown guidelines and social distancing. According to SDO Dhirendra Mishra, security personnel and a health manager were injured in the attack.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Thursday warned of strict action against those manhandling or misbehaving with doctors, health workers and other government officials who are in the frontline of the battle against COVID-19. "If anyone misbehaves with health workers, medical officers, government employees, magistrate or police, we will take it very strictly. We will not spare them regardless of any approach they might have and any class, caste or religion they belong to. No discrimination," he said.

The DGP also said that 25 people were put behind bars in Aurangabad on Wednesday for attacking the health workers. "Twenty-five people were sent to jail yesterday in Aurangabad. FIRs have been registered against them. They will be punished through speedy trials. The common man must understand that all of us are saving their lives by risking our own," he added.

Bihar saw a spurt in fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday with 10 people including a two-year-old girl testing positive for the dreaded novel coronavirus, taking the total count of positive cases to 80 in the state, a top official said.

India's count of COVID-19 cases has risen to 12,759, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. Out of the total tally, 10,824 cases are active while 1,514 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated and 420 people have succumbed to the virus.

(With agency inputs)