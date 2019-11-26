UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Pet Dog Becomes Internet's Latest Celebrity

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath's pet dog has become the latest internet celebrity and the photographs of Yogi petting the black Labrador have flooded social media. The black labrador is named Kalu and is reportedly very fond of Adityanath. According to sources, whenever the UP CM visits Gorakhpur, Kalu jumps in excitement and wags its tail in anticipation of meeting Yogi Adisyanath. Kalu and the Chief Minister got photographed when Yogi fed him pieces of paneer.

Pictures of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with his pet Labrador named 'Kalu' have gone viral on social media. 'Kalu' was gifted to the CM by a temple devotee and was brought to Gorakhpur's Goraksh temple in December 2016.@myogiadityanath #TV9News pic.twitter.com/IIUlvJrNBe — Tv9 Gujarati (@tv9gujarati) November 25, 2019

Kalu was gifted to UP CM Yogi in Delhi in 2016

The office-in-charge of the Goraksh temple, Dwarika Tiwari said, Yogi is also fond of Kalu. Tiwari said Kalu was brought to the Goraksh temple in December 2016 and Yogi Adityanath became a Chief Minister just after three months in March 2017.

As per sources, CM Yogi earlier owned a dog named Raja Babu and was reportedly very dismayed when the pet dog died. Tiwari said Kalu was gifted to Yogi in Delhi by a temple devotee. The black dog remained for some time in Delhi and was later brought to Gorakhpur.

Kalu extremely lucky for Yogi: Temple Devotees

Many devotees of the temple are all reportedly under the impression that Kalu has been extremely lucky for Yogi Adityanath. Before Yogi became the Chief Minister, he personally took care of Kalu and fed him. Kalu, according to several leading news daily, only eats vegetarian food. His primary diet consists of milk and roti or the food that is prepared in the temple. Yogi's aide Himalaya Giri takes care of the dog during his absence. Tiwari said special arrangements have been made for Kalu so that he does not have to face the adverse effects of the weather. The CM frequently visits Gorakhpur and whenever he does, Kalu rushes to meet him out of sheer excitement.

