UP Cop Praised For Saving 3 Puppies From Snake Infested Well

In a heartwarming incident, a police officer in India has won over the internet because of his selfless actions. A post shared on social media platform Twitter showcased how the police officer climbed inside a snake-infested borewell and rescued three puppies from it as villagers in Amroha were scared of the snakes. According to reports, a picture of the selfless act was shared by Call 112 on their official Twitter handle. Call 112 is a Twitter handle solely for emergency services in Uttar Pradesh.

अमरोहा में एक कुँए में 🐶 के 03 बच्चे गिर गए थे, ग्रामीण एकत्र तो थे पर कुँए में सांप होने की खबर से कोई नीचे जाने की हिम्मत नही जुटा पा रहा थे।#PRV3596 ने अपने जान की परवाह किये बगैर मौके कुँए में उतर कर तीनो बच्चों को सुरक्षित बाहर निकाला। pic.twitter.com/rIu1r45g48 — Call 112 (@112UttarPradesh) January 22, 2020

Netizens applaud police officer's selfless actions

The tweet has gone viral since then and has garnered more than 800 likes and 200 comments. A few people applauded the police officer's selfless actions.

🐶के बच्चों से इतना प्यार की जान की बाजी लगा दीआप ने इंसान के बच्चों से कितना प्यार होगा ।

जय हिंद

जय भारत — Parshuram Ojha (@ParshuramOjha10) January 22, 2020

बहुत ही नेक कार्य, ईश्वर सभी जवानों के परिवारों को खुशहाली दें 🙏 हमें आप पर फख्र है 👏👏 — Rohit Kumar🇮🇳Nationalist~RPI (@activist_rohit) January 22, 2020

बहुत ही सराहनीय व उत्कृष्ट। पुलिसिंग में पिछले 3 वर्षों में अद्भुत परिवर्तन आया है। इसके लिए सह्रदय धन्यवाद।☺️👌👍 — Dhirendra Sharma (@dhirendra200792) January 22, 2020

बहुत अच्छे...

हमारी पुलिस वाक़ई सराहनीय कार्य कर रही है, आपको अशेष धन्यवाद।

ईश्वर आपको सदा सुखी रखें, लम्बी उम्र प्रदान करें... — Dibyendu Mukherjee (@Dibyend52962772) January 22, 2020

Wonderful. Congratulations.

Hey shri @dgpup pls reward these brave-hearts. They are true son of soil.

I salute these men. — 1LSA (@ilin_saraswat) January 22, 2020

Well done @112UttarPradesh Proud of you @dgpup requesting dgp sir to give them award or appreciate them for this Good work. @pfaindia — shubhamkhanna (@shubhamkhanna2) January 23, 2020

