UP Cop Praised For Saving 3 Puppies From Snake Infested Well

General News

In a heartwarming incident, a police officer in India has won over the internet because of his selfless actions. He saved puppies from a snake-infested well

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
UP

In a heartwarming incident, a police officer in India has won over the internet because of his selfless actions. A post shared on social media platform Twitter showcased how the police officer climbed inside a snake-infested borewell and rescued three puppies from it as villagers in Amroha were scared of the snakes. According to reports, a picture of the selfless act was shared by Call 112 on their official Twitter handle. Call 112 is a Twitter handle solely for emergency services in Uttar Pradesh.

Netizens applaud police officer's selfless actions

The tweet has gone viral since then and has garnered more than 800 likes and 200 comments. A few people applauded the police officer's selfless actions.

