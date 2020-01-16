Kajol Tweets Heartwarming Story Of People Who Gave Up Their Theater Seats For Ailing Kids

Just a few days ago, moviegoers at the Hindmata Theatre in Mumbai made a beautiful show of humanity and kindness when they vacated their seats so that a group of children suffering from cancer could watch Ajay Devgn's latest film, Tanhaji. Their act of kindness was shared on social media by Meena Iyer, the CEO of Ajay Devgn Films. Later, even Kajol took to her own social media to show her support for the citizens who gave up their own movie tickets so that the cancer-stricken children could enjoy their day.

On January 14, 2020, a group of children suffering from cancer arrived at the Hindmata Theatre to watch Tanhaji. However, the tickets were unfortunately already sold out. When the people in the cinema hall learnt about this, they chose to vacate their own seats and gifted their tickets to the kids so that they could fully enjoy Tanhaji. The news of this act of kindness was soon shared by media outlets all over India. Later, Meena Iyer tweeted a picture of the news report from a leading daily. She saluted the spirit of Mumbai and called these Mumbaikars her superheroes and commended them for vacating their seats for the ailing kids.

Soon, even Kajol, one of the lead actors in Tanhaji, took to her own social media to share the beautiful story. Kajol showed her support and admiration for the individuals who left the cinema for the kids. Kajol wrote that what those people did was a true show of humanity. She added that that was what people needed to be working towards, getting their humanity back.

That's humanity. That's what we should be working towards. Getting it back. https://t.co/GPAa2bB0H3 — Kajol (@itsKajolD) January 15, 2020

Tanhaji is the 100th film of Ajay Devgn where he plays the role of the Maratha Military leader Tanaji Malusare. The historical epic portrays the events of the Battle of Sinhagad, where Tanaji sacrificed his life to win back the fort for the Marathas. The film also stars Ajay's wife Kajol, and Saif Ali Khan, in leading roles.

