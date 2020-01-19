Sachin Tendulkar Gifts A Bat To Specially-abled Teen, Leaves A Heartwarming Note

ICC Hall of Famer Sachin Tendulkar had welcomed 2020 by sharing a video of a specially-abled kid Maddaram showing his passion and love for the game and hailed the kid as an inspiration. The former Indian cricketer has now gifted a cricket kit to the specially-abled Maddaram along with an encouraging and heartwarming note. Madda Ram was born in a small village in Katekalyan area of Dantewada district of Bastar and studies in a local school in the 7th standard. Madda lost his legs to polio when he was a kid but the people in the district are familiar with his love for cricket.

READ | Dhawan Hurts Left Shoulder, Walks Off Field

Sachin Tendulkar's heartwarming gesture for Maddaram

According to a news daily, Sachin Tendulkar's manager delivered the gift to teenager Maddaram, who was on his way to Raipur to play a finals of a wheelchair match. Speaking to the news daily, Maddaram said that it was a very special day for him as a cricket legend had paid him a visit and had presented him with a heartwarming gesture. Young Maddaram said that disability was not going to hamper his passion and love for the game and that he was going to enjoy it to the core. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar had left a heartwarming note, indicating that this was his token of love for Maddaram and his friends and that he wanted the specially-abled to kid the continue to enjoy the game.

READ | Indian Team Wears Black Armbands In 3rd ODI To Pay Their Respects To Late Bapu Nadkarni

Start your 2020 with the inspirational video of this kid Madda Ram playing cricket 🏏 with his friends.

It warmed my heart and I am sure it will warm yours too. pic.twitter.com/Wgwh1kLegS — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 1, 2020

READ | WATCH: Travis Head Dives, Plucks Firmly-struck Shot Out Of Mid-air After Batting Stunner

Who is Maddaram?

Maddaram said that he was proud that Tendulkar shared his video. He thanked the Indian legend and invited him to his village. Madda further said that his friend Kosa, Raja and others always helped him and encouraged him to play with them. He revealed that one of his friend named Golu shot the video from his father’s mobile phone. Madda Ram also spoke about his dream of becoming a doctor for his community. Block Education Officer Gopal Pandey, who reached Madda Ram's school on Thursday said that it was a proud moment for all of the villagers that Sachin Tendulkar had shared Madda's video, once he heard about the news. Pandey added that the department had gifted a cricket kit to Madda and his friends. He concluded by saying that Madda is a hard-working and very talented kid.

READ | Prithvi Shaw Stars As India A Hand New Zealand XI 12-run Defeat