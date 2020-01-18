The Debate
Anand Mahindra's Heartwarming Message To Retiring Employee Wins Hearts

General News

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter to congratulate a retiring employee of Mahindra and Mahindra with a heartwarming message.

Anand Mahindra

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter to post a heartwarming message for a retiring employee of Mahindra and Mahindra. The employee was retiring from the company after 33 years and his son had requested the Mahindra Group Chairman on Twitter to wish him for his dedication to the company. The son of the now-retired employee in a post urged netizens to share the post so that he could grab the Mahindra's attention. 

READ: Anand Mahindra Shares 'Sleeping Beauty' Proposal, Netizens Want To Know His Story

The tweet post on January 17 has received more than 2,500 likes and almost six thousand likes. Once the tweet caught Mahindra's attention, the business tycoon congratulated him for his valuable contribution to the company. Mahindra's tweet soon took the Internet by storm and his tweet has garnered almost 1,500 retweets and approximately 24,000 likes. 

READ: Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of A Man 'Hack-Animating' His Proposal To Childhood Sweetheart

'A true leader'

One internet user commented on Mahindra's post, “This is so nice of you. It will mean so much to the gentleman”. The now-retired employee's son also replied saying, “Thank you so much sir! I appreciate you taking out your time to wish my father. This is going to mean a lot to him. He appreciates the work you have done for the company since you took over and will be over the moon when I show him this. Thank you once again!!”. A netizen wrote, “Great to see replying to employees tweet.... We only studied trusteeship principal.. Never believed in that but looking at you still there are industrialist who are working like trustees inspiring us to believe in Gandhian economics and working on that principals..”. 

READ: 'True Celeb': Anand Mahindra Hails Capt Tania Shergill, 1st Lady Army Day Parade Adjutant

READ: Anand Mahindra Offers Help To Specially-abled Man Making Three-wheelers

