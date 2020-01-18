Anand Mahindra's Heartwarming Message To Retiring Employee Wins Hearts

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter to post a heartwarming message for a retiring employee of Mahindra and Mahindra. The employee was retiring from the company after 33 years and his son had requested the Mahindra Group Chairman on Twitter to wish him for his dedication to the company. The son of the now-retired employee in a post urged netizens to share the post so that he could grab the Mahindra's attention.

My dad is retiring after 33 long years from Mahindra & Mahindra.

Can you guys please RT and help me get @anandmahindra share his wishes for my dad? He would be absolutely delighted to hear from him pic.twitter.com/aoqYKGGwCO — McLovin (@satyyavachan) January 17, 2020

The tweet post on January 17 has received more than 2,500 likes and almost six thousand likes. Once the tweet caught Mahindra's attention, the business tycoon congratulated him for his valuable contribution to the company. Mahindra's tweet soon took the Internet by storm and his tweet has garnered almost 1,500 retweets and approximately 24,000 likes.

It’s late & I just saw this but the day’s not over. So three minutes before it ends let me thank your dad for being such a valuable and wonderful colleague! May he enjoy many wonderful and rewarding adventures in his new life ahead. And don’t forget us! We’ll always be your home https://t.co/doC1E3wYml — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 17, 2020

'A true leader'

One internet user commented on Mahindra's post, “This is so nice of you. It will mean so much to the gentleman”. The now-retired employee's son also replied saying, “Thank you so much sir! I appreciate you taking out your time to wish my father. This is going to mean a lot to him. He appreciates the work you have done for the company since you took over and will be over the moon when I show him this. Thank you once again!!”. A netizen wrote, “Great to see replying to employees tweet.... We only studied trusteeship principal.. Never believed in that but looking at you still there are industrialist who are working like trustees inspiring us to believe in Gandhian economics and working on that principals..”.

Wishing your employee personally on his retirement is a great gesture. But may be no one noticed that you addressed him as a colleague. It will make him feel like part of the Mahindra Family. That is a sign of a great leader. Kudos to you. Happy retirement to @satyyavachan's dad. — Kayur (@kayurpg) January 17, 2020

That’s really sweet of you @anandmahindra — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) January 17, 2020

A sign of True Leader, respect for you Sir! — Mahendra Dulera (@MahendraDulera) January 17, 2020

