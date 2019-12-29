The Debate
UP Cop Who Bore Priyanka Vadra's Abuse Despite Suffering Personal Tragedy Hailed Online

General News

#IStandWithArchanaSingh has started trending on Twitter. Twitterati supported the police officer, Archana Singh, who is accused of mishandling Priyanka Gandhi

Written By Jay Pandya | Mumbai | Updated On:
BJP

Uttar Pradesh Police Officer Archana Singh who is accused by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of mishandling her denied the claims in an official letter to her seniors and district administration. She said, "There is no shred of truth in the claims being made on social media that cops grabbed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's neck, pushed her. I was just performing my duties." It is also reported that the Archana Singh had lost her brother a day before and yet was committed to her work. 

Soon after this, the hashtag '#IStandWithArchanaSingh' started trending on Twitter. One user said, "We are with you." While other user said, "Archana Singh is a true symbol of woman power & equality."

Earlier on Saturday, Lucknow SSP Kalanidhi Naithini said that the claims made by Vadra were false. Naithini revealed that the area in-charge - Dr Archana Singh had reported that Vadra's car was moving in an unscheduled route. Singh has further reported that the police had not 'heckled or strangulated' Vadra on her visit to a victim's house. 

'They grabbed me by the neck and manhandled me': Priyanka Vadra

"The UP police stopped me while I was going to meet Darapuriji's family. They grabbed me by the neck and manhandled me. They then surrounded me while I was going on a party worker's two-wheeler, after which I walked to reach there," news agency ANI quoted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as saying. She had also said that a woman officer pushed her to the ground in the course of the scuffle.

READ | Priyanka Gandhi claims UP police assaulted her, travels on a scooty to meet protesters

READ | BJP alleges Priyanka's foul-play against UP cop who was on duty despite personal tragedy

Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday had rejected arguments that she may have been stopped to preserve the "law and order" situation in the city. "How was the law-and-order scenario going to deteriorate when I was going in a peaceful manner? They do not have the right to stop me. If they want to arrest me, they should do so," she told reporters after meeting the retired IPS officer's family.

READ | Priyanka Gandhi writes to to CRPF alleging UP police threatened her security personnel

READ | UP Police refute Priyanka Gandhi's 'strangulation' claims, says 'car used unplanned route'

Published:
