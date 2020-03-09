UP Government To Challenge Allahabad HC Order On Name-and-shame Case, Will Appeal In SC

After the Allahabad High Court on Monday ordered the UP government to remove all hoardings which displayed personal details of those suspected for violence during the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests, the state government is set to appeal to the Supreme Court against the High Court's order. As per sources, the UP government will file the appeal after Holi. The hoardings displayed the names, photos, and addresses of more than 50 people who were suspected of violence, in a naming-and-shaming exercise.

Allahabad HC orders removal of hoardings

High Court ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to remove all the hoardings which displayed the names, photos, and addresses of more than 50 people who were suspected of violence, in a naming-and-shaming exercise.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Ramesh Sinha also ordered District Magistrate and Lucknow Divisional Commissioner of Police to submit a compliance report with the Registrar General of the Hight Court by March 16. The verdict came a day after a bench had summoned the DM and DCP and enquired about the hoardings stating that they were highly unjust and were an "encroachment" on personal liberty.

READ | Allahabad HC Orders UP Govt To Remove 'name & Shame' Hoardings For CAA Violence Suspects

The Bench had called for an early morning hearing on Sunday, March 8 and raised the issue and asked the government to take down all the banners by 3 pm. The bench stated that the boards were highly unjust and were an "encroachment" on personal liberty. The posters bearing photographs, names, and addresses of those accused of vandalism during the anti-CAA protests were put up at major road crossings in Lucknow on Thursday night on the directions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, an official had said.

READ | Allahabad High Court Pulls Up UP Govt For Displaying Personal Details Of Suspected Rioters

Mayawati welcomes the judgement

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Monday welcomed Allahabad High Court's order directing the Lucknow administration to remove posters of those accused of vandalism during anti-CAA protests in December. Taking to Twitter, Mayawati stated in Hindi: "BSP welcomes the honourable high court's order directing the administration to remove hoardings of those accused of violence during the anti-CAA protests after taking suo moto cognizance of the matter."

READ | Allahabad High Court Reserves Order On Name-and-shame Case; To Deliver Verdict On March 9

READ | Allahabad HC Stays Order Allowing Recovery Of Damages For Vandalism From 4 By UP Govt