UP Govt Issues Order To Withdraw Over 3 Lakh Cases Under COVID Disaster Management Act

Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary Pramod Kumar Srivastava on Tuesday in a letter to all the District Magistrates (DM) has asked to withdraw cases of people registered under the COVID Disaster Management Act. The two COVID lockdowns in UP had seen almost 3 lakh people getting booked under the act.

This initiative by the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led government will go on to provide relief to the ones caught violating the rules imposed during the pandemic.

What did the letter by the Principal Secretary read?

In a letter to all the DMs in UP, UP Principal Secretary Pramod Kumar Srivastava has asked the withdrawal of almost 3 lakh cases of ones booked under the Disaster Management Act/Epidemic Act. The ones booked under the said act were charged under the Indian Penal code (IPC) Sec 188188, 269, 270 and 271. The Principal Secretary mentioned that this idea to withdraw the cases was spearheaded by CM Yogi himself who took this decision post charing a meet that revolved around discussion related to COVID. In the letter, the Principal Secy also mentioned that following the same would further result in lessening the burden of cases on the court.

Principal Secy, UP Govt issues order for withdrawal of over 3 Lakh cases against general public regarding violation of COVID protocol&lockdown guidelines. Such cases registered under Disaster Mgmt Act Epidemic Diseases Act, IPC Sec 188 & other less grave sections to be withdrawn. pic.twitter.com/XTipbF2QTK — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 26, 2021

UP CM speaks on vaccination, says COVID almost over in the state

In a report by PTI, CM Yogi Adityanath while addressing an inauguration ceremony on Monday, October 25, hailed the BJP government's efforts to help mitigate COVID concerns.

He said, "The state has made a record with more than 12.6 crore vaccination and over 8.24 crore tests. About 1.8 lakh beds are ready in the hospitals and today, Uttar Pradesh is not weak in any way, but among the leading states in the country. We need to carry forward this development. With the joint efforts of all, the phase of COVID-19 pandemic is almost over in the state."

CM Yogi went on to lambast the previous government claiming that they had held themselves back and did not implement the required development schemes in the state during the time they had a stake in the government. While comparing his governance to the others, he added that the state of Uttar Pradesh was number one in implementing 44 central schemes and was responsible for amping up the state's economy.

Image: PTI