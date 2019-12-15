The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

UP: Local Goons Thrash Biryani Vendor In Greater Noida, Video Goes Viral

General News

A hand to mouth street vendor in greater Noida was allegedly thrashed and abused by local goons purportedly for selling biryani in the Rabupura area on Saturday

Written By Pritesh Kamath | Mumbai | Updated On:
UP

A street vendor in greater Noida was allegedly thrashed and abused by local goons purportedly for selling biryani in the Rabupura area on Saturday. The 43-year-old victim named Lokesh who is reportedly living hand to mouth by selling food on the moving cart tried to defend himself from the repeated blows but the miscreants were not ready to stop. 

READ | West Bengal BJP President Accuses TMC Of Involving 'goons' In Its Party

Video viral on social media

The goons hurled abuses at him while beating him severely. A video of the unfortunate incident went viral wherein the miscreants were demanding him to fold his hands while beating him. The poor vendor who was at the receiving end with folded hands couldn't do much to stop the ordeal.

READ | SHOCKING ATTACK: BJP Bengal VP Assaulted & Kicked Into Ditch Amid Voting; TMC Goons Blamed

 

READ | WATCH: Goons Beat Up Toll Booth Workers On Nainital- Bareilly Highway

Meanwhile, the police then took cognizance of the matter after seeing the video and registered the case against the three persons. "We saw the video yesterday and then the investigation was initiated. The victim was identified and called to the police station for all the details. Case registered against 3 men. The incident took place in the Rabupura area," said a police official. The accused have been identified and the police are on the lookout for them, as per the official.

READ | Shiv Sena Will End "goondaism" In Vasai-Virar Belt: Uddhav Thackeray

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
PRITHVI SHAW ON HIS COMEBACK
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST