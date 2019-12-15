UP: Local Goons Thrash Biryani Vendor In Greater Noida, Video Goes Viral

A street vendor in greater Noida was allegedly thrashed and abused by local goons purportedly for selling biryani in the Rabupura area on Saturday. The 43-year-old victim named Lokesh who is reportedly living hand to mouth by selling food on the moving cart tried to defend himself from the repeated blows but the miscreants were not ready to stop.

Video viral on social media

The goons hurled abuses at him while beating him severely. A video of the unfortunate incident went viral wherein the miscreants were demanding him to fold his hands while beating him. The poor vendor who was at the receiving end with folded hands couldn't do much to stop the ordeal.

#WATCH Greater Noida: A 43-year-old man Lokesh being beaten up by some men, allegedly for selling biryani in Rabupura area. pic.twitter.com/iOfXWuDUiM — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 15, 2019

Meanwhile, the police then took cognizance of the matter after seeing the video and registered the case against the three persons. "We saw the video yesterday and then the investigation was initiated. The victim was identified and called to the police station for all the details. Case registered against 3 men. The incident took place in the Rabupura area," said a police official. The accused have been identified and the police are on the lookout for them, as per the official.

