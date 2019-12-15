Uttar Pradesh: Groom Abuses Bride's Family, Sent Back Without Marriage

A groom was kicked out of his own wedding on Saturday, December 14, after he allegedly abused a few women from the bride's family in Sisauli village of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district. According to reports, the baraat was sent back. The police reported that the families of the bride and groom came to a conclusion outside the police station and no complaint was filed in the case.

The incident

As per the old 'juta churai' custom, a few women from the bride's side took the groom's shoes and demanded money in return. The custom which often comes with light-hearted banter angered the groom and he reportedly started abusing the women. The groom has been identified as Vivek Kumar.

After what became an abusive argument, the bride's family members tried to pacify the groom. However, the groom continued abusing and also slapped one person from the family. According to reports, as soon as the bride came to know about this, she called off the wedding.

Further reports revealed that the bride's family asked the groom's father and two relatives to stay back till the police arrived. The two families reached a conclusion and the groom's family agreed to return Rs 10 lakh that they had received as dowry.

According to the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief, Naresh Tikait, who had tried to intervene in the matter, the bride refused to marry the groom despite persuasions after the incident.

Other incidents

In a shocking incident on December 6, a woman was shot in the face after she had stopped dancing at a wedding in Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh. The incident was caught on camera. According to reports, two people were arrested after the incident.

In another unusual incident on December 3, a groom in Uttar Pradesh while on his way to his wedding stopped to join a protest. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district. As per reports, a group of people had staged an indefinite hunger strike demanding the setting up of a medical college in the Mahoba district.

