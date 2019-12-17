Uttar Pradesh Government Imposes Section 144 In Rampur

Uttar Pradesh government has imposed Section 144 in Rampur after a protest was launched in the region without seeking prior permission. More than 220 people assembled at Star Chowk on Tuesday morning to protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. More than 12 people have been booked under Section 143, 188 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Section 144 imposed

Section 144 has been imposed in multiple regions in Uttar Pradesh such as - Aligarh, Mau, Prayagraj, Hajipura Chowk area. Internet has been suspended in Sambhal, Meerut, Aligarh, amongst other places. Since last week, the PM Narendra Modi-led Union government has been facing flak for introducing the Bill and in order to restrain the protestors, the government has imposed a curfew, snapped internet services to prevent protests from intensifying further.

On Tuesday morning, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials from across the State to keep a check on fake news from being spread on social media platforms regarding the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAA). The CM, held a video conference with the State officials which included ADGs, Commissioners, IGs, DIGs, DMs, and SSPs.

The CM also asked the officials to reach out to religious preachers, practitioners, and maulvis in order to explain to them how the CAA isn't discriminatory on the basis of religion, caste or religion. Multiple protests have broken out across the country against the CAA, which allows non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan to seek residence in India.

The protests have erupted in different regions in the country, including New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, etc. In the national capital, the protests took a violent turn on Sunday evening, when the city police allegedly barged into the campus of Jamia Milia University, beating up students and entering the library, canteen, washroom as well as the residential wings of both, girls and boys. Many of them were detained by the police on Sunday evening and were released only around 3:30 AM on Monday after a huge crowd had gathered outside the Police headquarters.

