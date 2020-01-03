The Debate
The Debate
UP Police Nails Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Lies, Traces Origin Of His Video To Bangladesh

General News

The Uttar Pradesh police called out Pakistan PM Imran Khan's lies, pointing out that he had tried to pass off a Bangladesh video as that of the UP police.

Pakistan

Responding to a video posted by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, the Uttar Pradesh police issued a clarification. It busted the fake news spread by Khan, pointing out that he had tried to pass off a Bangladesh video as the UP police targeting Indian Muslims. The police mentioned that the video in question is from Dhaka in May 2013 where the Rapid Action Battalion is seen in action.  

Read: Imran Khan Posts Fake News: Netizens Catch Pakistan PM Posting B'desh Clip To Attack India

Read: PATHETIC: Pakistan PM Imran Khan Attacks India With Old B'desh Video Claiming It's From UP

Pakistan's attempt to peddle fake news

Since the Balakot airstrike, Imran Khan has been trying to portray India in a poor light at various forums. Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, Khan went on to threaten India of another Pulwama-like attack. However, his bid to internationalise the Kashmir issue has consistently failed.

His repeated verbal attacks on India come at a juncture when he is facing a lot of opposition in Pakistan for the dire state of the economy and the indiscriminate jailing of dissident leaders. Khan also made a false claim about the National Register of Citizens process in Assam by stating that Indian Muslims were being singled out when the reality was that its aim is to identify illegal immigrants irrespective of their religion. Other important personalities from Pakistan such as diplomat Maleeha Lodhi, senior politician Rehman Malik, and many of Imran Khan's cabinet colleagues have often spread fake news about India. 

Read: SHOCKING: Pakistan President Arif Alvi Makes Desperate 'social Media Propaganda War' Call Versus India

The video dates back to May 2013

The video in question dates back to May 6, 2013, when there was a clash between the protesters and the police over the anti-blasphemy law. This incident took place at the Hefazat-e-Islam rally. The aim of the protest was to demand a law introducing a provision for the death penalty for acts of blasphemy.   

Read: Pakistan & Terrorism: 6 Freudian Slips By Pak Leaders On Osama, Hafiz Saeed & Masood Azhar That Give It All Away

