UP Police Nails Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Lies, Traces Origin Of His Video To Bangladesh

Responding to a video posted by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, the Uttar Pradesh police issued a clarification. It busted the fake news spread by Khan, pointing out that he had tried to pass off a Bangladesh video as the UP police targeting Indian Muslims. The police mentioned that the video in question is from Dhaka in May 2013 where the Rapid Action Battalion is seen in action.

This is not from U.P, but from a May,2013 incident in Dhaka,Bangladesh.The RAB(Rapid Action Battalion) written on the vests at 0:21s, 1:27s or the Bengali spoken, or these links would help you be better informed.

1. https://t.co/Rp3kcKHz2K

2.https://t.co/zf7qk9bY7M@UPPViralCheck https://t.co/4krjmD38PK — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) January 3, 2020

Pakistan's attempt to peddle fake news

Since the Balakot airstrike, Imran Khan has been trying to portray India in a poor light at various forums. Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, Khan went on to threaten India of another Pulwama-like attack. However, his bid to internationalise the Kashmir issue has consistently failed.

His repeated verbal attacks on India come at a juncture when he is facing a lot of opposition in Pakistan for the dire state of the economy and the indiscriminate jailing of dissident leaders. Khan also made a false claim about the National Register of Citizens process in Assam by stating that Indian Muslims were being singled out when the reality was that its aim is to identify illegal immigrants irrespective of their religion. Other important personalities from Pakistan such as diplomat Maleeha Lodhi, senior politician Rehman Malik, and many of Imran Khan's cabinet colleagues have often spread fake news about India.

The video dates back to May 2013

The video in question dates back to May 6, 2013, when there was a clash between the protesters and the police over the anti-blasphemy law. This incident took place at the Hefazat-e-Islam rally. The aim of the protest was to demand a law introducing a provision for the death penalty for acts of blasphemy.

