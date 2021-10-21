UP: Reopening Of Taj Mahal For Night Viewing On Sharad Purnima Attracts Large Crowd

On the occasion of Sharad Purnima, the Taj Mahal, which is made of white marble and sparkles at night, was reopened for visitors at night. Dr Raj Kumar Patel, Superintending Archaeologist told ANI, "Taj Mahal, which is made up of white marble and shines during moon night, especially on Sharad Purnima and to witness Taj Mahal at that time for any tourist is a unique experience."

He also stated that all tickets to the Taj Mahal on Wednesday were sold out due to Sharad Purnima. "All the tickets for today were sold, also tomorrow's tickets are sold as well. To see the Taj Mahal, currently, there are five slots. The first slot starts at 8:30 AM and the last slot is from 10:30-11 PM. Over 250 people are allowed and all 250 tickets were sold out today," Patel noted.

Aman, a visitor, said, "I was waiting to witness this moment for so many days, I got this opportunity today. I felt good as it was my wish to witness the Taj Mahal on moon night."

Taj Mahal night viewing on Sharad Purnima

Night viewing of the Taj Mahal is possible five days a month, on the full moon night, as well as two nights before and two nights after the full moon. Tickets are available one day before the Taj night viewing between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Archaeological Survey of India. Night viewing tickets can be cancelled in the above-mentioned office up to 1 p.m. on the day of viewing, according to the official website of Taj Mahal.

Significance of Sharad Purnima

Sharad Purnima falls on the full moon day of the Ashwin month, according to the Hindu calendar. There is just one day in the Hindu calendar when 16 Kalas appear on the moon, and that day is Sharad Purnima. On this day, the Moon is completely illuminated, and its rays provide healing energies that nourish both the body and the spirit. There is also a phenomenon of nectar dripping from the Moonbeams on the day of Sharad Purnima. Rice-Kheer, a traditional Indian sweet dessert made of cow milk, rice, and sugar, is cooked and held in the light of the moon for the full night on Sharad Purnima to take advantage of this remarkable phenomenon.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI/PTI