Sharad Purnima 2020 Quotes, Wishes And Greetings To Share With Your Loved Ones

Sharad Purnima 2020 will be celebrated all over India on October 30. The day is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha of the Ashwin month as per the Hindu calendar. It is also considered that the moon is resplendent in all its sixteen Kalas or phases. The day is also known as Kojagiri Purnima or Kumar Purnima. On this day, devotees worship moon to please Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Shiva. People worship and observe a fast on the day to get blessed with peace and prosperity. Sharad Purnima 2020 will be celebrated with different rituals and traditions across the country. People also wish each other by sharing Sharad Purnima quotes, wishes and greetings. Here is a look at some of the best Sharad Purnima quotes, wishes and greetings to share with your loved ones.

Sharad Purnima quotes

On the night of the Full moon, Sharad Purnima 2020, Goddess Laxmi will come and will ask you Kojagiri and will give you blessings and property to you and your family. Happy Sharad Purnima 2020.

Moon’s coldness, goodness, softness, Generosity, love and you Be provided to your family. Happy Sharad Purnima 2020

May the Blessing Moon Today. Make your Mind Peaceful, May the Showers of happiness. Comes to you in the form of

Heavenly Rays of Moon Accept. My Wishes to Kojagiri Purnima.

By seeing the smile of Moon

I realized that it's possible to shine it's highest

while everything around us is black.

Sharad Purnima wishes

Hope that the celebration of Sharad Purnima

brings happiness and prosperity

to your life. May this day bless you with the love of Goddess Lakshmi.

Warm wishes of Sharad Purnima to you

When Full Moon Comes To Bless Us. It Is Also The Time When Krishna Had Its Maha Raas Lila. A Time Of Beautiful Fragrance Of Love And Celebration. Happy Sharad Purnima 2020.

On The Night Of Full Moon Poornima. Goddess Laxmi Will Come And Will Ask You Kojagiri And Will Give You Blessings And Property To You And Your Family. Happy Kojagiri Purnima 2020.

On This Auspicious Occasion Of Sharad Purnima. I Wish You Are Blessed With Prosperity And Success.

I Wish That On The Night Of Purnima. Goddess Laxmi Will Come To Your House And Shower Her Blessings On Your To Grow And Prosper. Sending You Best Wishes On Sharad Purnima. Happy Sharad Purnima.

I Pray That The Occasion Of Sharad Purnima Brighten You Present And Future With Prosperity And Happiness. I Wish You A Season Of Celebration And Joy. Happy Sharad Purnima To You.

Sharad Purnima Greetings

May The Blessings Of Full Moon Brighten Your Days And Night. Bring Along Peace And Happiness In Your Life. Wishing You The Pious And Heavenly Rays Of Moon In Your Life On Sharad Purnima. Happy Sharad Purnima 2020.

Let Us Embrace And Enjoy The Divine Rays Of Moon On Sharad Purnima Which Are Here To Bless Us With Health And Prosperity. Sending My Best Wishes On This Pious Occasion To You And Your Loved Ones. Happy Sharad Purnima 2020.

May Maa Laxmi Come In Your Home And Bless You With Prosperity On Sharad Purnima. Happy Sharad Purnima 2020.

Sharad Purnima Is That Auspicious Day When Moon Showers Us With Its Choicest Blessings. Happy Sharad Purnima 2020.

Let Us Make The Most Of Sharad Purnima By Spending Time Under The Divine Rays Of Moon. Happy Sharad Purnima 2020.

Image Credits: Canva