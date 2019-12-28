UP: Section 144 Extended For Security Measures In Ayodhya Till February 25

Section 144 that was imposed in Ayodhya city of Uttar Pradesh amid Anti-CAA riots has been extended till February 25. Ayodhya District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha on Thursday said Section 144, which forbids any meeting of more than 4 people in an area, will continue to be in force in the district till February 25.

The decision came as incidents of violence over CAA is on an increase in many parts of Uttar Pradesh. Under the prohibitory orders, people will have to take permission from the administration before organising any programme in Ayodhya.

The amended Citizenship Act grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Uttar Pradesh violence

15 people including an 8-year-old have reportedly lost their lives amid violent protests against the CAA in UP. Clashes broke out in various parts of Uttar Pradesh including--Meerut, Lucknow, Aligarh, Rampur, Kanpur. The government suspended internet services in some areas and even imposed Section 144 of CrPc to curb the agitation. As per reports, as many as 5,400 people have been taken under custody to date. In a bid to control the ongoing violence in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 19, said strict action would be taken against those who indulge in violence and damage the properties. He said that the State government will seize the property of those indulge in the violence.

Yogi government's Outreach program

The UP government has begun an outreach program with Muslim clerics and leaders over the amended Citizenship Act (CAA). During his meeting with the leaders of the Muslim community earlier on Tuesday, December 24, the Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma asserted that CAA was not violating the right of the Muslim community.

