US-based Kashmiri Pandits' IAKF Raises Alarm At Shocking Plot To Assassinate Sushil Pandit

A shocking plot to assassinate Kashmiri Pandit activist Sushil Pandit came to light over the weekend with the Delhi Police arresting two persons, who are also allegedly linked to handlers in Dubai and Pakistan. In light of this, a promonent forum of Kashmiri Pandits globally has remarked how this dastardly plot is a reflection of the dangers that members of their community face.

The Indo-American Kashmir Forum (IAKF) which seeks the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the valley with the assured security and freedom to exercise their religious faith and ways of life without fear of intrusion, on Sunday said that "The failed attempt on Sushil Pandit had once again highlighted the risks to the community’s secure life and liberty."

IAKF that was founded in 1991 and informs the world of the threats against the Kashmiri Pandits that forced them to move out from Kashmir due to terrorism. The board that includes Vijay Sazawal, Rajiv Pandit, Lalit Koul, Raj Koul, and Rahul Pandit as its members were quoted by PTI as saying “This targeted plot is a grim reminder of the havoc brought upon the entire aboriginal Kashmiri Hindu community, who have been driven from their homeland in the Kashmir Valley through repeated pogroms over the past few centuries, most recently beginning in 1990.”

Now, the IAKF has also sought the help of the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi while seeking official security for Sushil Pandit, if not already undertaken. "While IAKF thanks Delhi Police for foiling this attempt, it also demands thorough and swift investigation of this plot, and expects Delhi Police and judiciary to expeditiously bring the masterminds of this plot to justice," IAKF said.

The Delhi Police special cell is now probing the case after the two alleged assassins were booked under sections 120(B) and 115 of the IPC. During interrogation, the accused confessed that they were sent to Delhi on the orders of 'Prince' alias Tutim, who is currently facing a murder trial in Punjab. The duo was offered Rs 10 lakh to assassinate Sushil Pandit. Four pistols and four cartridges and a mobile phone containing a photo of their target were recovered from the nabbed individuals.

