Trump Signals 'very Big' Trade Deal With India Before 2020 US Presidential Elections

Ahead of his visit to India, US President Donald Trump has signalled towards a "very big deal" with India after the Presidential elections. He has signalled that a 'big trade deal' might not be on the agenda during his visit. Speaking to the media, he said, "We can have a trade deal with India, but I am really saving the big deal for later, maybe before elections. But we will have a very big deal with India."

#WATCH US President Donald Trump in Washington on his visit to India: I happen to like PM Modi a lot. He told me we will have 7 million people between the airport and the event. It's going to be the largest stadium in the world. It's going to be very exciting. pic.twitter.com/FdusHCInJ9 — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2020

In an apparent dissatisfaction over US-India trade ties, Trump said, "We're not treated very well by India." But he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he is looking forward to his visit to India. "I happen to like Prime Minister Modi a lot," Trump said.

Trump is scheduled to arrive in India on February 24. As per reports, he will be accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, Senior Advisor to the President of the United States Jared Kushner or daughter Ivanka Trump, along with United States Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and Secretary of Energy Dan Brouille.

Trump's visit to India

Donald Trump's visit which is his first foreign visit since his impeachment acquittal, will strengthen U.S.-India strategic partnership, stated the White House. During his two-day visit, Trump is scheduled to participate in a grand roadshow in Ahmedabad, tour the Sabarmati Ashram and inaugurate the newly-built Motera cricket stadium along with PM Modi on February 24 - the event is dubbed 'Kem Chho Trump'.

During the visit, Trump is likely to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra on Feb 25, with confirmation likely in the coming days. He will also likely visit the Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati. The leader is later expected to arrive in New Delhi to hold talks. Reports indicate that Prime Minister Modi might accompany President Trump to Sabarmati if time permits. The two leaders will then meet at the Hyderabad House and will lead official state meetings.

President Trump will also meet with the executives of Indian companies during his visit at an event organised by the US embassy in New Delhi.

(With ANI Inputs)