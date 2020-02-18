Trump Fan Mistakens Lookalike For Keanu Reeves, Netizens Mock Him

Self-proclaimed fan of US President Donald Trump has been mocked for confusing a lookalike of Keanu Reeves for the actual actor. A twitter user, Zaki Hasan posted a screengrab of the now-deleted post featuring the anonymous man along with the look-alike. The post immediately went viral has garnered nearly 50 thousand likes.

Mocked by Netizens

Who wants to tell him? pic.twitter.com/il2vKltSni — Zaki Hasan (@zakiscorner) February 15, 2020

The photos show the anonymous man posting with the lookalike holding placards which read, “Trump 2020” and "Make America Great again" Along with the pictures, he wrote that he met Keanu Reeves at Maryland Bike Show. He added that apparently Reeves likes restoring antique bikes and is a Trump supporter. While many users had congratulated the man for meeting their favourite actor, others discovered that he was not real. The post was deleted after one user wrote, “Someone tried to draw Keanu from memory”.

No one ever accused tRump supporters of being intelligent. 😂😂😂 — GottaSaveBucky #WhateverItTakesToSaveBucky (@GottaSaveBucky) February 16, 2020

This reminds of that scene in Game Night when the girl says she slept with Denzel Washington 😂😂 — Howie Bling (@__Johnnnn) February 16, 2020

what you order online vs what you get pic.twitter.com/mkMusqnzB8 — Mayraag (@JoseAlcatraz23) February 16, 2020

Yes, that seems about right. Trump supporters have been programmed to believe anything. — Anna (@CurleyOwl) February 15, 2020

"Mom can we get John Wick?"

"We have John Wick at home..."

John Wick at home: — Jason A. Trent (@jasonatrent) February 16, 2020

that is absolutely Kean-No Reeves — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) February 15, 2020

