Trump Fan Mistakens Lookalike For Keanu Reeves, Netizens Mock Him

US News

Self-proclaimed fan of US President Donald Trump has been mocked for confusing a lookalike of Keanu Reeves for the actual actor

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Trump

Self-proclaimed fan of US President Donald Trump has been mocked for confusing a lookalike of Keanu Reeves for the actual actor. A twitter user, Zaki Hasan posted a screengrab of the now-deleted post featuring the anonymous man along with the look-alike. The post immediately went viral has garnered nearly 50 thousand likes.  

Mocked by Netizens

The photos show the anonymous man posting with the lookalike holding placards which read, “Trump 2020” and "Make America Great again"  Along with the pictures, he wrote that he met Keanu Reeves at Maryland Bike Show. He added that apparently Reeves likes restoring antique bikes and is a Trump supporter. While many users had congratulated the man for meeting their favourite actor, others discovered that he was not real. The post was deleted after one user wrote, “Someone tried to draw Keanu from memory”. 

