Uttar Pradesh Anti-CAA Protests: Students Protesting Outside State Bhawan Detained

As many as 46 students were detained outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan for demanding the resignation of the state chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The arrests were made on Monday as the students were about to begin the protest against the violent police action during anti-CAA demonstrations. There are 27 women among those detained.

The students were detained as soon they reached the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan and were taken to the Mandir Marg Police State, they claimed. Initially, former JNU Students' Union president N Sai Balaji and All India Students' Association (AISA) Delhi unit president Kawalpreet Kaur were detained the moment they reached. A Student alleged "assault" in the hands of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

A senior Police officer claimed that male students were taken to the Mandir Marg Police station, meanwhile, the women students were dropped off at their universities. He said prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC, which bans the assembly of four or more people, are in place in the New Delhi police district and the students did not have permission to protest.

Uttar Pradesh violence

15 people including an 8-year-old have reportedly lost their lives amid violent protests against the CAA in the state. Clashes broke out in various parts of Uttar Pradesh including--Meerut, Lucknow, Aligarh, Rampur, Kanpur. The government suspended internet services in some areas and even imposed Section 144 of CrPc to curb the agitation. As per reports, as many as 5,400 people have been taken under custody to date.

“879 people have been arrested and preventive action was taken against 5,000 people across the state. 135 criminal cases have been registered so far and 288 police personnel have received injuries. 15 casualties have been reported," Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh told ANI.

Over 50 shops in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar were sealed after CM Yogi Adityanath openly swore to take "revenge" from the protesters. "They have been captured in video and CCTV footage. We will take "badla (revenge)," the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh said. However, there is no law to seal and auction properties of those guilty over damage to public property through violence. In a bid to curb the violence in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 19, said that strict action would be taken against those who indulge in violence and damage the properties. He said that the State government will seize the property of those indulge in the violence and damage.

(With PTI inputs)