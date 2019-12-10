Indore: Female Lawyer Accuses Man Of Sexual Assault, Theft Under Pretext Of Marriage

A female lawyer from Mumbai has accused a man from Delhi of allegedly raping and physically assaulting her under the pretext of marriage, they had traveled to Indore from Bulandshahr and have traveled to different places together, according to Sub-Inspector Jyoti Rajput. The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Chhoti Gwaltoli police station almost a month after the incident took place.

"A woman lawyer in her forties has filed a complaint in which she has accused a man of raping her under the pretext of marriage", Rajput said.

'Ran away with Rs. 15,000'

According to the police, Manoj Malik Choudhary, who is also a student of law, had promised the complainant to marry her but failed to do so, upon which the woman has lodged a complaint.

The police officer has said that the duo knew each other before their arrival in Indore and have traveled together to different places. "The accused man and the woman had been touring different places before their arrival in Indore. They came here from Bulandshahr and stayed here at a hotel where the alleged sexual assault took place. She has also said that the accused ran away with Rs 15,000 of her money," Rajput added.

The investigation in the case is underway and further details are awaited. The case has come to light in the backdrop of recent rape and murder cases happening across the country. The horrific rape and murder case in Hyderabad where a 26-year-old veterinarian was burnt to death after brutally gang-raping her by four accused who were encountered by Hyderabad police, followed by the Unnao rape victim whose alleged rapists got out on bail and set her ablaze. She succumbed to burn injuries later.

There had been several other rape incidents such as the one in Vadodara’s Navlakhi area where a minor was gang-raped by two men dressed as police who thrashed her accompanying male friend and dragged her to bushes, they took turns to rape her before fleeing. The Hyderabad rape and murder incident followed by Unnao has outraged the entire nation.

(With ANI inputs)