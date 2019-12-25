Uttar Pradesh Police Issue Posters Of Violent Anti-CAA Protesters Across Varanasi

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday, December 25, issued posters with pictures of the protesters across Varanasi who have allegedly instigated violence during the Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and Anti-National Register of Citizens (NRC) protests. As per reports, the posters have been put up on the walls of Bajardiha and Bhelupur. The police have also promised a reward for the citizens who identify the protesters and help the police to nab them. Along with it, their identity will be kept anonymous, stated police. The protests in Varanasi took a violent turn on December 20.

Wanted posters issued in Meerut

Earlier on Monday, the Uttar Pradesh police issued 'Wanted' posters with pictures of the protesters who allegedly led the violent demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Meerut. According to the police, over 100 people have been identified through videos and CCTV footage. Further, the police also stated that whoever provides the information of the protesters will be rewarded with Rs 5,000 and their identity will be kept a secret.

Read: WATCH | BSP's Sudhindra Bhadoria: 'Govt's focus should be on economy, not NPR, NRC or CAA'

Read: BJP's Vinay Sahasrabuddhe backs CAA, slams oppostion for constructing false narrative

Clashes in UP over CAA, NRC

Amid clashes between the police and the protesters in Uttar Pradesh, around 15 people including an 8-year-old have reportedly lost their lives. Clashes broke out in various parts of Uttar Pradesh including Meerut, Lucknow, Aligarh, Rampur, Kanpur, Varanasi, and so on. The government suspended internet services in some areas and even imposed Section 144 of CrPc to curb the agitation. As per reports, as many as 5,400 people have been taken under custody. Further, over 50 shops in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar were sealed after CM Yogi Adityanath openly swore to take "revenge" from the protesters. In a bid to curb the violence in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 19, had said that strict action would be taken against those who indulge in violence and damage the properties. He said that the State government will seize the property of those indulge in the violence and damage.

Read: Yediyurappa announces compensation for CAA protest victims' kin, to be given after inquiry

Read: MP CM Kamal Nath leads anti-CAA rally in Bhopal, says, the law 'violates Constitution'

(with ANI inputs)