BJP's Vinay Sahasrabuddhe Backs CAA, Slams Oppostion For Constructing False Narrative

BJP Vice President Vinay Sahasrabuddhe on Tuesday, reacting to the Opposition's criticism over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, said that some political parties are trying to gain brownie points by constructing false narratives. Ever since the Parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill on December 11, massive protests are being held throughout the country even though the government has reiterated that the Citizenship Act is not anti-Muslim, and Indian Muslims need not worry.

"In the entire country, some political parties to gain brownie points by constructing false narratives. It is necessary to bring facts in order to educate the public so that people know the painful condition in which our refugee brothers-sisters are living," Sahasrabuddhe said while speaking to ANI on the sidelines of an event organised by civil society with victims of Pakistani atrocities.

"We have organised today's program with that motive. We believe the society will understand their pain and will correctly view the humanitarian work of giving them citizenship by the present government," he added.

Sahasrabuddhe took an apparent jibe at the Congress party and said the party voices opposition to everything disregarding realities. "Those protesting should go to Majnu Ka Tila and talk to them (refugees)," he said.

BJP leader Shankar Lalwani also accused the Opposition of misleading people on the issue and said that refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan have come here after facing persecution.

BJP Workers Take Out A Rally In Support Of The CAA

BJP workers in Mumbai came out on the streets on Wednesday in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and appealed to the people to dismiss any rumours regarding the Act. Speaking to ANI, Rajeshri Palane, Mumbai BJP Secretary said, "We have come on the streets not as BJP workers but as patriots against those who are creating violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act. These people are spreading rumours and instigating others including Muslims against the Act."

(With Inputs from ANI)