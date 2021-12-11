Uttarakhand CM Warns Legal Action Against Objectionable Comments On Gen Rawat & Martyrs

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that there would be no tolerance to miscreants making objectionable comments about the late CDS General Bipin Rawat and other armed forces personnel. CM Dhami said that the state holds respect for all soldiers and anyone making comments hurting this would be acted against. CM Dhami on Friday paid tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat and had called his loss irreparable and huge for the Nation, especially for the state of Uttarakhand and for him.

While the Nation grieves the loss of India’s Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, who was laid to rest on Friday, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Saturday declared it an offence to make objectionable comments about any late defence personnel. “Respect for our soldiers is topmost for us. Late CDS Gen Rawat will always be Uttarakhand's pride. If any miscreant makes any objectionable comment about any late defence personnel on social media or otherwise, our govt will take stringent legal action against them,” CM PS Dhami said.

CM Dhami on Thursday, December 9 met late CDS Bipin Rawat’s family to pay his condolences following the IAF helicopter crash that took the lives of General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other armed forces personnel. Following the tragic chopper crash on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor, Dhami said that he was hurt by the incident. CM Dhami was also present at the decorated officer’s funeral that took place at Brar Square crematorium, Delhi Cantonment on Friday.

Karnataka CM directs stringent action on offensive posts against CDS

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai had also informed that offensive tweets against the former CDS Bipin Rawat will not be tolerated and instructed the police officials to punish the offenders immediately. Strongly condemning the unruly posts against CDS Rawat, he wrote, “Offensive Tweets and Social Media posts about the tragic chopper crash in which we lost our CDS General Bipin Rawat will not be tolerated. I strongly condemn all such messages and have instructed our Police Officials to take strict disciplinary legal action against the offenders.” “They should be booked immediately as this is absolutely unpardonable,” he added.

Tragic IAF Helicopter Crash

General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat succumbed to injuries on December 8 after an Indian Air Force Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying 14 defence personnel crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. The CDS along with his wife and 12 personnel of the defence staff were travelling to a college in Wellington when the devastating mishap took 13 lives. The Shaurya Chakra awarded Group Captain Varun Singh, who was also boarding the IAF chopper is the lone survivor of the accident. He is currently being treated in Bengaluru after being shifted from Wellington Army hospital.

Image: PTI