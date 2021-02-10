Uttarakhand Disaster: AAP MP Sanjay Singh Gives Zero Hour Notice In Rajya Sabha

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday gave a Zero Hour Notice in the Rajya Sabha, asking for a discussion on the financial aid to the Uttarakhand disaster victims in tomorrow's session. So far, an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh has been announced by the Centre for the kin of those who had lost their lives while Rs 50,000 has been announced for those who had been seriously injured in the incident.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh gives a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha for tomorrow, raising the issue of financial aid to the flash floods affected victims of Uttarakhand. — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2021

HM address parliament on Uttarakhand disaster

While addressing the Parliament yesterday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the Centre was working in close coordination with the Uttarakhand government to save maximum lives post the calamity. "Rescue operation to evacuate these people is going on a war-footing and all-out efforts are being made for searching missing persons," he said. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, the death toll currently stands at 32 with nearly 174 people still missing.

“Due to the washing away of one bridge, 13 villages around the place of the incident have been cut off. In these villages, necessary supplies and medical assistance are being provided through helicopters," Shah added.

After the tragic incident, many Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities and politicians shared their condolences and donated large amounts to the Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Fund to help those affected by the disaster. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday donated Rs 11 crore from the CM's fund, while Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, a Uttarakhand local, donated his match fee for the rescue efforts ongoing in the state.

Five teams of the NDRF, eight teams of Indian Army, 450 jawans of ITBP, a Navy team and five helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) are currently engaged in search and rescue operations. A separate team is working on the evacuation of the Tapovan tunnel where approximately 25-35 persons are suspected to be trapped.

(With Agency Inputs)