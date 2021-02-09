Amit Shah On Uttarakhand Tragedy: Medical Assistance Being Provided To 13 Villages

Home Minister Amit Shah in his Rajya Sabha address informed on Tuesday that the medical assistance and other necessary supplies are being provided through the air route to 13 villages in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district. These areas have been cut off due to the glacier breach incident in the Tapovan-Reni area of Uttarakhand on Sunday.

HM Amit Shah's statement in Rajya Sabha

Home Minister said while addressing the Rajya Sabha said, “Due to the washing away of one bridge,13 villages around the place of the incident have been cut off. In these villages, necessary supplies and medical assistance are being provided through helicopters."[Sic.] HM added, the re-construction of the damaged bridges and pulls has been started by the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). Also, the electricity and other facilities have been restored in almost all the affected areas of the calamity.

The state government has confirmed that the water level in the rivers is contained now and there is no danger of downstream flood, Shah informed. Home Minister also explained the steps taken by the central government by stating, "The situation is being monitored 24×7 by both control rooms of the Ministry of Home Affairs all possible help is being provided to the State. The Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Power has visited the incident site and supervised the rescue and relief work.” [Sic.]

Rescue operations in Uttarakhand

Talking about the rescue operations, Shah briefed Rajya Sabha that the rescue operations underway, five teams of NDRF, eight teams of Indian Army, 450 jawans of ITBP, a Navy team and five helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) are engaged in search and rescue operation. A separate team is working on the evacuation of the tunnel where approximately 25-35 persons are suspected to be trapped.

As of now, 31 dead bodies have been recovered from the different regions of the Chamoli district and near 190 people are reportedly missing, said State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

