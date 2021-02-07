Uttarakhand Disaster: French President Emmanuel Macron Expresses Solidarity With India

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday reacted to the Uttarakhand disaster, expressing his solidarity with India. Replying to PM Modi's tweet on the unfortunate incident, Macron became the first global head to stand by India during the national calamity, sending his thoughts and prayers to the families of those affected.

France expresses its full solidarity with India, after a glacier burst in the Uttarakhand province, leading to the disappearance of over 100 people. Our thoughts are with them and their families. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 7, 2021

Uttarakhand disaster

Earlier today, a glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district triggered an avalanche and massive flash flooding along the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers. The Rishiganga Power Project has been reportedly damaged in the flash floods.

Meanwhile, the state government has announced a red alert in the region and is evacuating the area. The Indian Army has deployed choppers and troops for supporting the Uttarakhand government to tackle the flood. Four Army columns, two Medical teams, and one Engineering Task Force have been deployed at Reni village in the Tapovan area of Chamoli. Army helicopters are on an aerial recce and a 30-bed hospital has also been kept ready at Joshimath for dealing with the emergency.

According to Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat, 176 labourers had gone for their duty in mainly 2 tunnels in the affected regions. Out of those, 30-35 labourers working in the Rishiganga project are said to be trapped inside while all 16 who were trapped in the tunnel near Tapovan in Chamoli have been rescued by the ITBP jawans. In all, over 100 people are said to be missing.

The CM has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of those who had lost their lives to the calamity while the PMO has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin. Reportedly, 8 lives have been claimed in the incident, as of now.

