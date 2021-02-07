Uttarakhand Disaster: PM Modi, Amit Shah Review Situation; CM Rawat Says 'flow Subsiding'

In a massive relief to the locals affected in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district due to the glacier breach and subsequent floods, the flow of the Alaknanda river beyond Nandprayag subsided on Sunday afternoon, said Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat,

Taking to Twitter, the Uttarakhand CM said that the water level in the river is now only one meter above the normal range, but the flow is decreasing steadily. He said that the state chief secretary, disaster secretary, police personnel, and all government officials are constantly monitoring the situation in the disaster control room.

राहत की खबर ये है कि नंदप्रयाग से आगे अलकनंदा नदी का बहाव सामान्य हो गया है। नदी का जलस्तर सामान्य से अब 1 मीटर ऊपर है लेकिन बहाव कम होता जा रहा है। राज्य के मुख्य सचिव, आपदा सचिव, पुलिस अधिकारी एवं मेरी समस्त टीम आपदा कंट्रोल रूम में स्थिति पर लगातार नज़र रख रही है। pic.twitter.com/MoY3LX49rF — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) February 7, 2021

Several houses were destroyed and over a hundred casualties feared as a massive flood occurred in the Dhauliganga river, following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district. The avalanche caused flooding in some water bodies and many river bankside houses were destroyed due to the breaching of the reservoir. Hundreds of ITBP personnel have rushed for the rescue of people living in villages on the bank of the river.

#WATCH | Water level in Dhauliganga river rises suddenly following avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/syiokujhns — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

PM Modi reviews flood situation, HM Amit Shah provides assistance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dialed CM Trivendra Singh Rawat to review the flood situation in Chamoli and prayed for the safety of locals stranded in the affected areas. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi informed that he is constantly monitoring the situation on the ground and receiving continuous updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work, and relief operations.

While in Assam, PM @narendramodi reviewed the situation in Uttarakhand. He spoke to CM @tsrawatbjp and other top officials. He took stock of the rescue and relief work underway. Authorities are working to provide all possible support to the affected. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 7, 2021

Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone’s safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 7, 2021

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Rescue workers reach Reni village in Joshimath area of Chamoli district.



(Video credit - police) pic.twitter.com/pXdBubzUCj — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also briefed on the Chamoli district flood situation and assured that every possible help will be provided to the state in tackling the disaster.

"Regarding the natural disaster in Uttarakhand, I've spoken to CM Trivendra Singh Rawat, DGs of ITBP & NDRF. All officers concerned are working on a war footing to rescue people. NDRF teams have left for rescue operations.Some more NDRF teams are being airlifted to Uttarakhand from Delhi. We are constantly monitoring the situation," Hm Amit Shah said in a series of tweets.

MoS Home Nityanand Rai head earlier informed that two teams of ITBP three NDRF teams have been rushed to the spot from Dehradun and 3 additional teams would reach there with help of IAF chopper till evening.

Meanwhile, CM Rawat shared an emergency helpline for the people stranded in affected areas of Chamoli. "If you are stranded in affected areas and you need any help. Please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486," he said in a tweet.

