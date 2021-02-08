Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: US Mourns Loss Of Lives In Flash Floods

The United States Department of State expressed its "deepest condolences" to those affected by the recent flash floods in India's Uttarkhand province caused by glacier break. The US State Department's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) took to its official Twitter handle on Sunday to condole the family and friends of those who died in the disaster and also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Our deepest condolences to those affected by the glacier burst and landslide in India. We grieve with the family and friends of the deceased and extend our hopes for a speedy and full recovery for the injured. — State_SCA (@State_SCA) February 7, 2021

Rescue operations underway

The incident occurred in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand after a glacier broke off and triggered flooding along Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers. According to official numbers, at least seven people have been killed, while hundreds remain missing. The State Disaster Management Centre fears more people could be dead by the flooding. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force (IAF), and several other agencies have deployed resources to help with the search and rescue operations that are currently underway.

According to reports, the flooding was caused by a glacier burst in Joshimath, which experts suggest retreated because of less snowfall in the region this winter. More than 140 employees of the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) plant and 22 at the Rishiganga hydro project are reportedly missing.

Messages of condolences have poured in from all over the world, including from politicians across India. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the whole of India is praying for Uttarakhand in this grim moment, adding he is "constantly monitoring" the situation. French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted his condolences to PM Modi and expressed full "solidarity" with India. PM Modi has approved Rs. 2 lakh each for family members of those killed in the incident, while Rs. 50,000 will be given to the severely injured.

France expresses its full solidarity with India, after a glacier burst in the Uttarakhand province, leading to the disappearance of over 100 people. Our thoughts are with them and their families. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 7, 2021

