Uttarakhand On High Alert, Security Tightened Amid Anti-CAA Protests

The Security forces on Sunday were put on high alert across Uttarakhand in view of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Due to the continuous demonstration, leaves of all police personnel have also been cancelled in the state.

Section 144 imposed

State DG Law and Order Ashok Kumar has issued instructions to the Superintendents of Police of all the districts to be vigilant. Police headquarters in Dehradun and Haridwar have also been directed to maintain high vigil in the cities. Section 144 that prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area, was imposed in Haridwar on Saturday, keeping in view of the protest scheduled on Sunday in the city against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The Bhim Army is said to hold a protest march against the CAA in Haridwar on Sunday.

"Extra force is being deployed here and those who cause nuisance will not be spared," said Ashok Kumar, Director General (Law and Order), Haridwar.

Protest against CAA

Political parties, organisations, and students are holding nationwide protests to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act for the last few days. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

