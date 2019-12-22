'Sachin Sachin Sachin': Master Blaster Reveals Who Gave Voice To The Historic Chant

A frenzied crowd chanting 'Sachin Sachin Sachin' as the Master Blaster walks out to bat or is about to hit a milestone is something that is etched in the memory of an Indian cricket fan forever. Such was the captivating power of Sachin

Tendulkar that the mere sight of the legend would get the crowd going gaga over the maestro and screaming his name at the top of their voices, a goosebumps moment for every single cricket fan. From superfans to Sachinists, fans have taken the Master Blaster to a whole different pedestal but the historic 'Sachin Sachin Sachin' chant originated from Sachin's biggest fan and the ICC Hall of Famer revealed who it was in a conversation with a news publication.

'My mother'

Sachin Tendulkar revealed that it was his mother who had started the famous chant and he took to trace the origin of the chant. The Master Blaster recalled his mother calling him by his name from the balcony during his childhood days as he played on in the playground nearby. Sachin went on to say that he was a superstitious person who never counted his runs as he believed that it wouldn't come to him if he counted them. He cited the same for the historic 'Sachin Sachin Sachin' chant and said that he soaked in the feeling rather than counting it and said that it was a blessing for him and that he would never be able to express enough gratitude to the fans for their love.

Sachin Tendulkar's tennis elbow injury

The Master Blaster said that his tennis elbow was really bad and a number of his friends had also realised that they had suffered from the same injury later. Giving more input on the injury, Tendulkar added that when his friends did not have a tennis elbow, they used to talk about the extent of the pain yet it could not be so bad that a cricket bat cannot be held. The legendary batsman tried everything he could have such as taking an injection during the morning of the Test match to numb his elbow. However, no solutions worked for him except getting operated.

Sachin Tendulkar on the thought that his career was finished

Speaking about his mindset post the tennis elbow injury, Tendulkar said that he was still reminded of it when he played with some children with a plastic ball and bat. He candidly revealed that he found it hard to hit the ball so much that he contemplated retiring at that point in time. This made him pray very often throughout the day as he was desperate to not end his career in such an abrupt matter. Overcoming the tennis elbow injury, Tendulkar went onto win the 2011 World Cup at home, to break India's 28-year-long hiatus. His last international appearance came during the India-West Indies Test series in 2013 in front of his home fans.

