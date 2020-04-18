COVID-19: Scientist Gives Demo Of Handwashing Machine To Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh

A scientist in Uttarakhand gave a demonstration of a machine for washing hands to Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday, stating that it can prove useful in fighting COVID-19.

While heading the demonstration, the scientist in question, Shabir Ahmed, explained that people don't need to touch the soap or the tap to operate the machine. Instead, it can be controlled using their feet. Two pedals attached to the machine allow access to soap and water in the required quantities. The average cost of the machine is said to be around Rs. 9,500.

Uttarakhand CM said the machine will be useful at public places and will help in preventing the spread of COVID-19. The total number of positive cases in Uttarakhand stands at 40. So far, nine people have either been cured of COVID-19 in the state.

Uttarakhand implements MHA guidelines

The State government has decided to implement a slew of measures that the Ministry of Home Affairs issued in its guidelines in order to contain the spread of the pandemic. Some of the measures decided by the Uttarakhand government are as follows:

Some of the measures decided by the Uttarakhand government are as follows: Wearing of masks will be mandatory in public places and offices Permission of the District Magistrate will be necessary for any wedding ceremony or funeral Anyone who spits in a public place will have to pay a penalty Sale of liquor, gutka, tobacco etc, has been banned completely Proper arrangement of temperature screening and sanitiser should also be provided at the workplace There should be a gap of at least an hour during a shift change at the workplace and social distancing will be taken care of during the staff meal Personnel above 65 years of age and parents whose children are below five years of age will be encouraged to work from home All government and non-government personnel and the common people should be motivated to use the "Arogya Setu" app

