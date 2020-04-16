Coronavirus Hotspot Districts In Uttarakhand With Large Outbreaks And Clusters

Marking its first-ever case in 2019, in the city of Wuhan, situated in China, COVID-19 has rapidly spread across the globe within a few months and has largely impacted the lives of everyone worldwide. It has been reported that a whopping 2,071,710 cases of COVID-19 have been detected around the world as of April 16, 2020, and India is one of the countries that is battling Coronavirus too. However, In India, a total number of 10477 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Moreover, out of those 10477 cases, 1488 patients have successfully recovered or migrated, while 414 patients have lost their lives according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi had to take a big decision of extending the 21-day-long nationwide lockdown even further till May 3, 2020, on April 14, 2020. The PM took this decision as a preventive measure taking into consideration the rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases across the country. Check out the Statewise COVID-19 Cases' graph below:

(Image Courtesy: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

According to MoHFW's reports, Uttarakhand has a lesser number of COVID-19 cases in comparison to other states like Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu. However, as of today, i.e April 16, 2020, a total of 37 COVID-19 cases have been detected across the state. However, out of those 37, 9 patients have either recovered or migrated and none of the patients have lost their lives till now. Furthermore, MoHFW has also recently identified 170 districts as hotspots, and 207 districts as non-hotspots across the country. Therefore, read to find out Coronavirus hotspot and non-hotspot districts in Uttarakhand below:

Coronavirus hotspot districts in Uttarakhand with large outbreaks

Dehradun

Coronavirus hotspot districts in Uttarakhand with clusters

Nainital

Udham Singh Nagar

Coronavirus non-hotspot districts in Uttarakhand

Haridwar

Almora

Pauri Garhwal

Disclaimer: The information above has been taken from relevant sources and portals. However, the number of COVID-19 cases keeps on fluctuating every day, rather every hour. Therefore, the numbers mentioned above might differ while you read it. Data Source – Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as on 16 April 2020, 08:00 GMT+5:30.

