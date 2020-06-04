BCCI-affiliated Uttarakhand Physiotherapist Claims He Has Not Been Paid Since 9 Months

Cricket Association of Uttarakhand, a state-affiliated unit of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has been reportedly held accountable for not compensating the support staff of their Ranji Trophy side. The situation came to light after Uttarakhand's physiotherapist Danny Pereira recently wrote an email to the state association expressing his grievance at not being paid the pending dues for his services. Sportskeeda recently highlighted the contents of the letter after getting their hands on a copy of the email.

Also Read | 'Nothing Is In Favour,' Says BCCI President Sourav Ganguly As He Breaks Silence Over The Future Of IPL

Cricket Association of Uttarakhand withhold payments of support staff

Danny Pereira was contracted by the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand to be the physiotherapist for Uttarakhand’s Ranji team between September 2019 to February 2020. Pereira is also noted to have worked for the National Cricket Academy before. In his email, Pereira wrote that he has come to an understanding that the BCCI has cleared payments to all their state associations. However, he added that he is yet to receive any payment since the end of the 2019–20 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Pereira also mentioned that he is currently facing hardships and difficulties to feed his family and described himself as the sole bread earner of his house. He stated that no payment has been made to him for the past nine months and he has exhausted all his savings. The sports physiotherapist mentioned that the current global coronavirus crisis has only added to his difficulties.

Also Read | BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Mentions Yuvraj Singh While Giving Golden Leadership Advice To Youngsters

Impact of coronavirus on BCCI and IPL 2020

The ongoing coronavirus crisis has brought worldwide cricketing activities, including the much-awaited Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season to a standstill. The T20 event was originally intended to launch on March 29 with a match between Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians and MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings. Apart from MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, several Indian and overseas stars like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, David Warner and Steve Smith were scheduled to take the field for their respective franchises in the tournament. However, as per a report in ANI, a BCCI official recently stated that the board is currently looking at all options to save IPL 2020.

Also Read | MS Dhoni To Play The WT20 Cup Next Year? BCCI President Sourav Ganguly BCCI Responds

Also Read | BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Has A Classy Reply When Asked To Compare Rishabh Pant And MS Dhoni