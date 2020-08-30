Vaishno Devi 'Prasad' to be delivered at your doorstep via post amid COVID-19 pandemic

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) Shrine Board in Katra, Jammu & Kashmir will now deliver 'Prasad' to people via speed post. Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board entered an agreement with the Department of Posts on Saturday. This move made by SMVD will provide devotees access to the 'Prasad' without having to travel and put their lives at risk.

Mata Vaishno Devi 'prasad' delivery

An official statement released by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) Shrine board, the CEO of SMVD, Ramesh Kumar signed this deal with the Director of Postal Services, Gaurav Srivastava. This agreement was signed at the Spiritual Growth Centre located in Katra, Jammu & Kashmir.

As per SMVD, this initiative is aimed at helping the devotees who are unable to undertake the yatra by giving them access to the 'Prasad'. The SMVD has prohibited pregnant women and elderly who have underlying health conditions from undertaking the yatra for the time being due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Shri Mara Vaishno Devi (SMVD) Shrine Board has launched three different categories of 'Prasad' which will be available to the public. This 'Prasad' will be provided on a no-profit, no-loss basis by the SMVD and can be booked/ordered online or via call.

"For facilitating the devotees, especially during the prevailing circumstances, the Board today introduced the facility of delivery of Prasad at their places. This initiative of the Board will greatly help the devotees to avail the Prasad who could not undertake the yatra due to the circumstances created by the pandemic. The yatra to the Holy Shrine resumed on August 16. Supplementary facilities like Helicopter, Battery Operated Vehicles and Passenger Ropeway between Bhawan and Bhairon Ji have also been pressed into service for the visiting pilgrims, "reads the official SMVD statement.

The Mata Vaishno Devi Temple has finally reopened after being shut for 5 months during the COVID-19 lockdown. As per their current SOP issued by the SMVD, it is mandatory for the pilgrims to book their yatra online. They have also made it compulsory for people to have the 'Aarogya Setu' app on their phones and face mask/covers. As per their SOP, only the asymptomatic people will be allowed to undertake the yatra and anyone coming from outside of Jammu & Kashmir will need to compulsorily get a COVID-19 Antigen test. They have also requested pilgrims from outside to get a COVID-19 negative test certificate from an ICMR approved lab not older than 48 hours from the journey in order to have a hassle-free yatra.

(With inputs from ANI)