No Formal Proposal Yet Regarding Dress Code At Kashi Vishwanath Temple: Varanasi DC

Thee Varanasi Divisional Commissioner Deepak Aggarwal on Monday clarified that no formal proposal is under consideration as of now regarding dress code for visitors at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. Earlier it was reported that the authorities were mulling introducing traditional wear "Dhoti" as a dress code for the devotees visiting the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Speaking to the media, Aggarwal said, "Several media outlets are carrying reports about a dress code for visitors at Kashi Vishwanath Temple. I state it with full responsibility that no such formal proposal is under consideration as of now. A verbal suggestion was made by some members of Kashi Vidvat Parishad. It was discussed but we have not received any formal proposal. I deny all such reports on the matter. At present, the 'Sparsh-Darshan' is allowed for a short time after the 'Mangla-Arti' keeping in view the limited space in sanctum sanctorum and a large number of devotees."

"Yesterday, a meeting was chaired by Tourism and Religious Affairs Minister Neelkanth Tiwari in which other stakeholders were also present. The meeting mulled over introducing traditional 'dhoti' as a dress code for those who want to do 'Sparsh-Darshan'. We will introduce it only after thorough discussions with several stakeholders. The people will either bring their own 'dhoti' or the Mandir Nyas will provide them with one," he added.

Dress Code for devotees

According to reports, the authorities at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi have decided to implement a dress code for devotees before they enter the sanctum of the temple on Sunday. According to the new rule, male devotees will have to wear the Indian traditional 'dhoti-kurta', while women will have to wear a sari to enter the premises and worship the deity. The decision to this effect was taken by the Kashi Vidwat Parishad as per reports. Those wearing pants, shirts and jeans will only be able to worship the deity from a distance. They will not be allowed to enter the sanctum.

(with agencies input)

(image:PTI)