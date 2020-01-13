Kejriwal Snubs Sonia: AAP Follows Mamata & Mayawati, Skips Cong's 'all-Opposition' Meeting

Ahead of Delhi Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday has decided to skip the all Opposition party meeting on CAA called by the Congress in New Delhi, according to ANI. Apart from AAP, BSP and Trinamool too have decided to skip the meeting. Moreover, AAP leader Sanjay Singh has claimed that AAP had no idea that an all-Opposition meeting was called. He added that if they had no idea and information there was no question of attending.

AAP skips Opposition meeting

Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will not attend today's opposition meeting called by Congress to discuss the current political situation in the country. pic.twitter.com/QlGsS6S9aG — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2020

BSP & Trinamool skip meeting

BSP Supremo Mayawti has blamed the Congress of dividing the BSP in Rajasthan despite its outside support to the Congress government and hence is skipping the meeting. On the otherhand, Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee stated that she will be boycotting the Opposition meeting due to the vandalism caused by 'Congress and Left leaders' during anti-CAA protests. Both have stated that they are still against the CAA.

Opposition meeting on CAA

The Congress party which has called the Opposition meeting in the Parliament at 2 PM on Monday, held the new year's first Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to discuss the Opposition meet on CAA on Saturday. The Opposition meeting has been called to give shape to the Opposition's strategy in the wake of widespread student protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR), which several parties have vocally opposed and supported student protests against it. Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena, Left-wing parties, NCP, DMK and RJD are likely to attend the meeting.

Delhi Assembly Elections

The much-awaited Delhi elections are scheduled on February 8 with the results to be declared on February 11. While the BJP and Congress have not announced their CM pick, the AAP has launched mega-campaign roping in poll strategist Prashant Kishor's I-PAC for Arvind Kejriwal's re-election bid. The AAP which holds an absolute majority with 67 seats in the 70 seat Assembly aims at crossing the total with its motto "Abki Baar 67 paar".

Meanwhile, Congress, which is reeling from a leadership vacuum since the demise of Sheila Dikshit is eyeing a comeback at the national capital. BJP, which has not held the Delhi Assembly since 1998 is eyeing to rule at Centre and the national capital. While senior BJP leaders like Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Hardeep Singh Puri and Manoj Tiwari are front runners for the CM pick, the saffron party has not named anyone leading to AAP questioning ' Kejriwal v/s Who?'